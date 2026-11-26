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A breather, but with the handbrake on: Bitcoin has fought its way back above $60,000 after its latest slide below that mark. At midday on Thursday, the largest cryptocurrency traded at about $60,430, according to Yahoo Finance, up 2.8 percent from 24 hours earlier. On Wednesday afternoon, during the Nasdaq’s plunge, Bitcoin had briefly fallen as low as about $57,200, and last Saturday it even hit about $55,200, its lowest level in two years.

The market is still far from a turnaround, though. Bitcoin is down 2.4 percent for the week and almost 31 percent since the start of the year. That leaves it about 38 percent below its January high of almost $97,000.

Altcoins Recover a Bit More

Smaller cryptocurrencies are gaining somewhat more than Bitcoin on Thursday after having fallen harder before. Cardano, Dogecoin, XRP and Solana are up 4 to 5 percent. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is up 2.8 percent at about $1,690, still down 43 percent since the start of the year.

Cryptocurrency Price 24 hours 7 days Year to date Bitcoin $60,430 +2.8% -2.4% -30.9% Ether $1,693 +2.8% -3.6% -42.9% BNB $550 +1.7% -5.1% -36.3% XRP $0.95 +4.1% -1.2% -48.5% Solana $70.44 +4.0% -3.6% -43.4% Dogecoin $0.057 +4.8% -2.7% -51.8% Cardano $0.148 +5.0% -2.4% -55.5%

Prices on Thursday at 12 p.m. CET, according to Yahoo Finance; 7 days compared with last Thursday’s close.

ETF Investors Keep Pulling Money Out

The recovery is coming without support from big investors. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of about $453 million on Wednesday, according to data from Farside Investors, the seventh straight day of outflows. About $330 million of that came out of the largest fund, BlackRock’s IBIT. In November, Bitcoin ETFs had already recorded record outflows of $4.71 billion through Monday, according to CoinDesk.

The rebound in crypto stocks has also been limited. Shares of Strategy, the largest publicly traded holder of Bitcoin, briefly fell to about $70 on Wednesday, according to CoinDesk, their lowest level in years, and closed at about $80 after a recovery. That leaves them down 47 percent since the start of the year. Coinbase shares are down 54 percent.

Galaxy Backtracks on the Bear Market

How fragile sentiment is can be seen in a reversal at Galaxy Digital. As recently as October, the crypto financial firm had declared that the bear market ended in June. “We withdraw the October call that the bear market ended in June,” Galaxy’s head of research, Alex Thorn, wrote on Wednesday, according to CoinDesk. The signal that call rested on had failed, he added. He named a daily close of $58,525 and a weekly close of $59,517, the June lows, as the key levels.

Others see the situation as less dramatic. Axel Rudolph, chief technical analyst at the broker IG, sees the record ETF outflows less as a mass exodus from Bitcoin, according to CoinDesk. And last weekend, the asset manager CoinShares had already spoken of an advanced stage of capitulation, the phase in which the last nervous investors sell.

Thin Trading Over Thanksgiving

Crypto continues to be weighed down by the mood in stock markets. The Nasdaq 100 briefly slipped into a bear market on Wednesday before recovering to a loss of 0.6 percent. New inflation data pushed expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase in December to about 98 percent, and higher rates make risky assets like Bitcoin less attractive. US stock markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and Friday is a shortened trading day. In such thin trading, even smaller sales can move the price significantly again, in either direction.