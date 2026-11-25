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The rebound didn’t last long: Bitcoin was trading at about $59,100 on Wednesday morning, according to CoinGecko, back below the $60,000 mark. The largest cryptocurrency has lost 2.1 percent in 24 hours and almost 8.5 percent over the week. Only on Monday did Bitcoin climb above $61,000, and overnight into Wednesday it briefly fell to about $58,900. That still leaves it some distance above the two-year low of about $55,100 it hit last weekend.

Prices at a Glance

The following table shows a selection of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins), according to CoinGecko, as of 8:03 a.m. Central European Time on Wednesday.

Crypto asset Price 24 hours 7 days Bitcoin (BTC) $59,130.00 -2.12% -8.45% Ethereum (ETH) $1,656.99 -2.41% -8.40% BNB (BNB) $542.51 -1.80% -8.27% XRP (XRP) $0.9184 -3.13% -6.70% Solana (SOL) $68.72 -4.26% -8.40% Tron (TRX) $0.3084 -0.45% +0.20% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $59.11 -8.04% -14.15% Zcash (ZEC) $736.59 -3.64% -23.20% Monero (XMR) $507.82 +2.06% +0.32% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05477 -2.95% -7.90% UNUS SED LEO (LEO) $9.11 -0.49% -2.04% Chainlink (LINK) $8.74 -3.85% -5.17% Cardano (ADA) $0.1434 -3.59% -6.84% Stellar (XLM) $0.1236 -4.82% -12.57% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) $197.22 -2.06% -5.51%

The setback is hitting almost the entire market. Ether has fallen back below $1,700, and Solana, Stellar and Near are each down more than 4 percent. Hyperliquid is hit hardest, with a loss of 8 percent. Zcash has shed almost a quarter of its value in seven days. Monero is the only one of the group trading higher on the day. The entire crypto market is worth just under $2.1 trillion, according to CoinGecko, with Bitcoin accounting for almost 58 percent of it. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 13, still in extreme fear territory.

Tech Stocks Give Back the Huang Rally

Wall Street is running out of steam, too. On Monday, Jensen Huang’s return to the helm of Nvidia sent its shares up more than 30 percent and lifted tech stocks with them. On Tuesday, the trend reversed: The Nasdaq closed down 1.5 percent, and the S&P 500 lost 0.5 percent. The Dow Jones, on the other hand, rose 0.85 percent to close just above 50,000. Nvidia fell 5.9 percent and slipped further to about $152 after hours.

Makers of AI servers took the biggest hit. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) warned that memory chips and other components could remain scarce through at least late 2028 and signaled a lower margin for its AI and cloud business. HPE’s shares plunged about 16 percent, and Dell lost almost 12 percent. After the market closed, Dell reported strong results: Third-quarter revenue doubled to $54.9 billion on the strength of AI servers, and Dell raised its full-year forecast by $10 billion to $202 billion. Its shares recovered about 3 percent after hours.

Crypto stocks followed Bitcoin lower: Strategy lost 8.1 percent, and Coinbase fell 5.9 percent. Anthropic closed down 6.5 percent at $81.91, below its IPO price of $83. Germany’s DAX lost 1.3 percent.

Market Tuesday close Tuesday Wednesday morning futures Nasdaq Composite 23,733.54 -1.48% Nasdaq 100: -1.5% S&P 500 7,201.09 -0.50% -0.9% Dow Jones 50,018.70 +0.85% DAX 25,017.81 -1.26% Nvidia $155.38 -5.86% Dell $295.28 -11.83% Strategy (MSTR) $77.55 -8.12% Coinbase (COIN) $102.35 -5.91% Anthropic (ANT) $81.91 -6.54%

US futures point to another weak session: On Wednesday morning, Nasdaq 100 futures were down 1.5 percent, and S&P 500 futures were off almost 0.9 percent. Gold fell 1.3 percent to just over $3,500 an ounce.

A Thin Thanksgiving Week

There is little time left this week for a recovery. US stock markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and Friday is a shortened trading day. Thin trading can amplify price swings in both directions, for stocks and for Bitcoin, which trades around the clock through the holiday weekend. For a closer look at where AI stocks stand overall, see our analysis “The AI Bubble Hasn’t Burst Yet, but Parts of It Have.”