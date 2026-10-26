Bitcoin Falls Below $80,000 as Investors Take Cover Ahead of the Fed

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The line has been crossed: Bitcoin was trading at around $79,900 (about €71,300) on Monday, below the $80,000 mark. Over the weekend, the price briefly slid as low as about $79,300. Only on Saturday, we reported that Bitcoin was sliding toward $80,000. Since then, sentiment has soured further ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

Prices at a Glance

The table below shows the largest crypto assets by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins) according to CoinMarketCap, as of Monday afternoon.

Crypto asset Price 24 hours 7 days Bitcoin (BTC) $79,903.26 −0.44% −3.17% Ethereum (ETH) $2,311.08 −0.77% −4.60% BNB (BNB) $740.77 +0.54% +1.72% XRP (XRP) $1.29 −0.23% −1.60% Solana (SOL) $101.13 +0.26% −3.95% Tron (TRX) $0.3307 +0.63% −0.29% Zcash (ZEC) $1,225.69 +1.28% +6.97% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $77.43 +1.18% −2.67% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0770 +0.50% −3.46% Monero (XMR) $590.81 −2.44% −0.82% Chainlink (LINK) $11.42 +0.55% −5.56% UNUS SED LEO (LEO) $9.03 0.00% 0.00% Cardano (ADA) $0.2043 +0.13% −6.97%

That gives Bitcoin a market capitalization of about $1.61 trillion. Over the week, the largest cryptocurrency has lost just over 3 percent, Ethereum 4.6 percent, and Cardano and Chainlink between 5 and 7 percent each. Only BNB and Zcash are up over seven days. According to CoinGlass, about $154 million in leveraged positions were liquidated over 24 hours, $118 million of them bets on rising prices. On Saturday, when Bitcoin briefly dipped below $80,000, the figure had been considerably higher.

All Eyes on the Fed

The most important event of the week is the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday. Markets see little chance of a rate hike this time, with CME FedWatch putting the probability at about 9 percent. What matters is how clearly the Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, signals a hike in December at his news conference. Investors already appear to be reducing risk as Bitcoin falls below $80,000, Jeff Mei, chief operating officer of the crypto exchange BTSE, told CoinDesk.

Given high oil prices, the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, and inflation, the Fed could adopt an aggressive tone, according to Mr. Mei. That would mean higher rates and less liquidity for crypto and stocks. Higher rates make borrowing more expensive and draw money out of riskier assets.

The A.I. Sell-Off Continues in Asia

Stock markets are offering no tailwind either. In Asia, the sell-off in A.I. stocks continued. South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index, seen as a bellwether for A.I. sentiment because of the heavy weighting of chipmakers like Samsung, fell 1 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its target for the index by 25 percent. In Japan, chip stocks were the biggest losers, and Chinese A.I. developers also fell sharply. The biggest U.S. tech companies report quarterly earnings this week. Doubts are growing over whether the billions invested in A.I. will pay off, as Apollo’s chief economist, Torsten Slok, recently showed.

Oil prices offered a little relief. Brent crude fell about 2 percent from its six-month high to around $114 a barrel after President Trump said it was “getting to be decision time” on whether to reach a deal with Iran or resume attacks.

E.T.F.s: Outflows to End the Week

U.S. spot Bitcoin E.T.F.s ended last week on a negative note. After the large outflow of $635.6 million on Thursday, the funds lost about $138 million on Friday as well, according to Farside Investors, including $110 million from BlackRock’s IBIT. Thanks to a strong start to the week, the funds still posted a weekly gain of about $301 million. Ether E.T.F.s, by contrast, recorded outflows for a fourth straight week, totaling about $221 million.

Fear & Greed Index: Neutral

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index from Alternative.me stands at 50 points on Monday, right between fear and greed. A week ago, it was at 59 (“greed”), and last Thursday it even reached 68. The index combines factors such as volatility, trading volume, social media sentiment and Bitcoin dominance into a value between 0 (extreme fear) and 100 (extreme greed).

$82,500 as the Hurdle

From a technical perspective, traders see the zone between $79,000 and $80,000 as immediate support. If Bitcoin closes below it on a daily basis, $75,000 is seen as the next target. On the upside, according to CoinDesk, the price would need to climb back above $82,500, the level lost last Thursday, before buyers can write off the dip as a mere pause.