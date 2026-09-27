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As recently as July, Bitcoin ETFs were nearly $6 billion in the red for the year. Now they have flipped the whole year in a single week. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs took in about $2.4 billion (€2.06 billion) in net inflows last week, their largest weekly haul since October of last year, The Block reports. That puts the funds back in positive territory for 2026, at about $934 million.

BlackRock Takes the Lion’s Share

The inflows are unevenly distributed, and as so often, the biggest provider dominates:

BlackRock’s IBIT: $1.2 billion in one week.

$1.2 billion in one week. Fidelity’s FBTC: $701.7 million.

$701.7 million. Ark/21Shares’ ARKB: $294.7 million.

Bitcoin ETFs now manage about $108 billion in assets. Trading volume for the week came to $15 billion. According to Decrypt, the funds have now logged seven straight trading days of inflows, with the single biggest day coming on Sept. 21 at nearly $1 billion.

Ether ETFs are recovering too: after an outflow of $140 million the week before, they drew $689.9 million, and they are now about $1.6 billion in the black for 2026. Solana ETFs even set a daily record on Friday with $86.7 million in inflows.

The Turnaround After the Clarity Act Shock

The reversal comes just two weeks after the funds’ worst day since June. After the Clarity Act failed in the U.S. Senate, investors pulled $450 million from the funds in a single day, followed by another $296 million the next.

Eric Balchunas, an analyst at Bloomberg, attributes the turnaround to the Treasury Department’s plan to step up buybacks of long-dated bonds. Since that announcement, he says, $4.6 billion has flowed into Bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin is currently trading around $84,000, above the average ETF investor’s cost basis of $81,722 for the first time since January, according to an estimate by James Seyffart, another Bloomberg analyst. In other words, the typical ETF buyer is back in profit.

What It Means for the Rest of the Year

To match last year’s record inflow of $21.35 billion, the funds would need to average about $300 million a day through the end of the year. Last week was well above that pace. Whether it holds depends in part on whether the Clarity Act gets a second attempt. CoinDesk has just traced how months of negotiations over the crypto bill fell apart.