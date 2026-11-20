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Anyone hoping that money would flow back into crypto after Anthropic’s I.P.O. is in for a disappointment.

Bitcoin fell to about $61,300 overnight into Friday, its lowest level since early July. On Friday morning, the largest cryptocurrency was trading at about $61,600 (about €55,300), according to CoinGecko, down just over 3 percent in 24 hours and 9 percent for the week. Earlier this week, Bitcoin was still struggling around the $64,000 mark, as Trending Topics reported. It has now lost almost 30 percent from its late-September high of about $87,000. Bitcoin is heading for its seventh straight weekly loss; only in 2022 did such a streak last longer, at nine weeks.

Prices at a Glance

The following table shows a selection of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins), according to CoinGecko, as of 8:30 a.m. C.E.T. on Friday.

Crypto asset Price 24 hours 7 days Bitcoin (BTC) $61,595.00 -3.1% -9.0% Ethereum (ETH) $1,740.58 -3.4% -8.5% BNB (BNB) $569.80 -3.1% -8.6% XRP (XRP) $0.9623 -1.8% -4.0% Solana (SOL) $72.40 -3.1% -7.3% Tron (TRX) $0.3095 -1.0% -0.6% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $65.81 -3.5% -7.6% Zcash (ZEC) $850.86 -9.2% -5.9% Monero (XMR) $479.29 -4.6% -7.8% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05731 -3.4% -9.6% UNUS SED LEO (LEO) $9.23 -1.2% -1.0% Chainlink (LINK) $8.83 -3.5% -8.7% Cardano (ADA) $0.1494 -2.7% -10.8% Stellar (XLM) $0.1340 -2.3% -5.8%

The sell-off is sweeping the entire market. Ethereum has slipped below $1,750, Zcash lost more than 9 percent in 24 hours and NEAR as much as 11 percent. Over the week, Litecoin, Avalanche and Uniswap are each down about 14 to 15 percent. According to CoinGecko, the entire crypto market is now worth about $2.13 trillion (about €1.91 trillion), down 5.5 percent in 24 hours.

Record Outflow From BlackRock’s Bitcoin E.T.F.

The main source of pressure remains the money investors are pulling out of Bitcoin E.T.F.s. On the day of Anthropic’s I.P.O., about $582 million (about €522 million) flowed out of U.S. spot Bitcoin E.T.F.s, crypto.news reports. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) alone lost $541 million, its largest daily outflow since launch. That brings November’s outflows to about $3.5 billion, with investors withdrawing money on 12 of 14 trading days.

Forced selling in the derivatives market added to the pressure. Within 24 hours, positions worth about $700 million were liquidated, affecting more than 142,000 traders. For Bitcoin, just over 80 percent of liquidations hit bets on rising prices.

Rate Fears and Weak Tech Stocks

The broader environment also weighs on risky assets. According to the minutes of its October meeting, almost all Federal Reserve officials consider further rate increases likely, and two even floated a bigger move. The next rate decision is due in early December. At the same time, not even Anthropic’s record I.P.O. could lift tech stocks: The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.25 percent on Thursday and the S&P 500 about 2 percent, their sixth straight losing day. Investors increasingly doubt whether the massive spending on A.I. infrastructure will pay off.

From a technical standpoint, the picture has darkened further. Bitcoin’s 50-day moving average has fallen below its 200-day average, a so-called death cross. The crypto exchange operator Bitfinex warns that Bitcoin could fall to its July low of about $57,800 if E.T.F. outflows continue at more than $300 million a day.

Rotation or Flight From Risk?

Whether Anthropic’s I.P.O. actually drained money from the crypto market is disputed. Before the listing, a theory spread that investors were selling crypto to buy into ANT. After the debut, money should have flowed back; instead, the outflows accelerated. The fact that Bitcoin and tech stocks are falling at the same time points more to a broad retreat from risky assets than to a targeted rotation, Decrypt writes.

There are at least technical arguments for a rebound. Bitcoin’s relative strength index (R.S.I.) stands at about 20, deep in oversold territory, which can point to a possible countermove. There is no guarantee, however: Oversold markets can keep falling.