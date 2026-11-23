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A boat for every bay: The Slovak charter platform Boataround has secured another round of funding worth 7 million euros. Its investors include Reflex Capital and the investment platform Crowdberry, and the agreement was signed at the end of October. Boataround had already increased its equity by 2.4 million euros at the start of the year, as Trending Topics reported.

Start-up Boataround Headquarters Bratislava, Slovakia Founded 2016 Founders Pavel Pribis (C.E.O.), Jana Escher (C.O.O.) Amount 7 million euros Investors including Reflex Capital, Crowdberry Previous funding in 2026 2.4 million euro capital increase at the start of the year Valuation not disclosed

27,000 Boats in 105 Countries

According to the company, Boataround lists about 27,000 yachts in 105 countries and works with more than 8,000 charter companies. More than 120,000 customers from over 90 countries have booked through the platform, and its customer service is available seven days a week in more than 30 languages. According to earlier statements, the company is profitable.

“The new funding will help us develop new technologies for Boataround.com, simplify processes for our partners and bring even more customers to the platform,” said Pavel Pribis, the chief executive. Boataround plans to use the money to expand its market share in Europe and beyond, introduce new technical features and further improve its customer service.

From Booking.com to Its Own Charter Portal

Mr. Pribis and Jana Escher founded Boataround in February 2016 after holding management positions at Booking.com. Their goal was a simple, transparent booking process for sailing yachts with a best-price guarantee. The first 14 boats went online in April 2016 through Navigo Yacht Charter, and two years later there were already about 6,000. “The total investment of seven million euros reflects our investors’ confidence in the company we have built and in our future plans,” said Ms. Escher, the chief operating officer.

A Fiercely Competitive Market

The online market for yacht charters is fiercely competitive. Boataround’s biggest rivals include the French platform Click&Boat, which also lists private boats, and GetMyBoat from the United States. Specialized charter portals and the booking sites of the large charter fleets themselves add to the competition. Boataround is relying above all on the number of charter companies on its platform and on multilingual customer service seven days a week.