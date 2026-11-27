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Scan an ID, take a selfie, done: aIDentix, the identity verification platform built by the Sofia-based technology company DSS (Digital and Software Solutions), has just completed more than one million verification requests, each taking less than a minute. The milestone comes as banks and fintechs across Europe prepare for the arrival of the EU Digital Identity Wallet.

According to the company, the combined document and liveness check takes under 60 seconds. Attempts to pass with another person’s ID or by holding a photo of an ID up to the camera are rejected. DSS says that no request involving a potential fraud attempt has been successfully approved so far.

From One Country to 173

When aIDentix launched two years ago, it supported a single document type: Bulgarian ID cards. Today it handles passports, ID cards and driving licences from 173 countries.

The time savings show up in everyday banking. At UniCredit Bulbank, a customer locked out of the Bulbank Mobile app used to spend more than seven minutes on the phone with the contact center, or about ten minutes at a branch, where an employee identified them. With aIDentix, the customer scans an ID document and takes a selfie, and verification is finished in under 60 seconds. The bank’s own steps, such as SMS confirmation, add a few seconds. Reactivation calls to the contact center have fallen fivefold since the bank adopted the platform.

eIDAS Certification Ahead of the Wallet Era

The platform was also recently certified for identity proofing under the EU’s eIDAS regulation, as amended in 2024, by the independent conformity assessment body TAYLLORCOX PCEB. The certificate covers three flows that run remotely without human supervision: document verification, document plus biometric verification, and full verification including registry validation. The audit examined the verification process itself and confirmed that it meets the required standards.

The timing matters. Every EU member state must offer its citizens a digital identity wallet by the end of this year, and banks will be required to accept those wallets by the end of 2027. With the certification in hand, aIDentix aims to partner with companies building their own wallets. Other European players are moving in the same direction, as the work of youniqx Identity on Europe’s digital identity infrastructure shows.

Trained on Faded Photocopies

The technology grew out of an unusually difficult assignment. In 2019, a Bulgarian bank, then Raiffeisenbank and now part of United Bulgarian Bank (UBB), asked DSS to digitize hundreds of thousands of paper ID records. They had been photocopied and scanned at low quality, often with signatures scrawled across the printed fields. The team built tools to read them anyway, later adapted those tools for live mobile verification, and turned aIDentix into a standalone product two years ago.

“We learned from documents that were photocopied, faded and signed over, so a clean passport is the easy case,” said Plamen Nakov, chief executive of DSS. Mr. Nakov added that after more than a million checks, no request involving a potential fraud attempt had been successfully approved, and that an independent body had confirmed the process meets EU requirements for remote identity proofing. aIDentix is used by financial institutions including UniCredit Bulbank, UBB, Paypercut and TBI.

Next Up: Wallets, KYB and E-Signatures

Over the next six to twelve months, aIDentix plans to add identity verification through customers’ digital wallets, extend from individual KYC to business verification (KYB), and offer document signing with qualified electronic signatures (QES). “Banks and fintechs in Bulgaria and across Europe will ask for all of it, and we intend to be ready,” Mr. Nakov said.