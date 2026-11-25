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The French factory that Mercedes originally built for its tiny Smart car, and that Jim Ratcliffe turned into the home of his Land Rover Defender-inspired off-roader, could soon be building BYD vehicles.

According to Electrek, BYD has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire Ineos Automotive’s plant in Hambach, France. If the deal goes through, it would be the Chinese giant’s second passenger car plant in the European Union, after Hungary. It would also mark the first time a Chinese automaker has bought an existing car factory in Europe.

Ineos Plans to Move Production to the U.S.

The other side of the deal is Ineos’s retreat. Alongside the announcement, Ineos Automotive said it plans to move production of the Grenadier and the Quartermaster to the United States, which the company says accounts for about 70 percent of its revenue. It has drawn up a shortlist of American sites but has not named them yet. Ineos aims to start production there in 2028.

Every Grenadier shipped from France to the United States faces a 15 percent tariff, and the Quartermaster pickup falls under the 25 percent tariff on imported pickups. When seven out of 10 customers are American, building the vehicles in Lorraine no longer makes much sense.

Ineos said that if the sale goes ahead, it will keep building both models in Hambach for the medium term, meaning the two companies would share the site for a while.

A Former Mercedes Plant

Neither BYD nor Ineos disclosed a price or a closing date, and the sale still has to be negotiated with employee representatives. There is also no word yet on which BYD models would be built in Hambach, or when. The same goes for the plant’s roughly 1,000 workers: The Chinese company has made no commitment on how many of them it would keep.

The Hambach plant opened in 1997 as “Smartville,” Mercedes’s factory for the Smart Fortwo, and later produced the all-electric Smart EQ Fortwo. Ineos bought it from Mercedes at the end of 2020 after dropping plans for a new factory in Wales, and Grenadier production began in 2022. Ineos says it has invested almost 540 million euros in the site since 2019.

Capacity stands at about 30,000 Grenadiers a year. By BYD’s standards, that is small: The Chinese carmaker sold more than 3.5 million passenger cars worldwide in the first 10 months of the year.

Europe Matters More and More to BYD

BYD’s first European car plant, in Szeged, Hungary, began trial production earlier this year and is expected to reach series production in early 2027, starting with the Dolphin Surf and the Atto 2. BYD ultimately aims to build more than 150,000 vehicles a year there. A separate plant project in Turkey is on hold for now.

Electric vehicles made by BYD in China face a 17 percent countervailing duty in the E.U., on top of the regular 10 percent car tariff. Imported Chinese hybrids are now subject to quotas, and the “Made in Europe” rules proposed by the E.U. would tie E.V. subsidies and public procurement to how much of a vehicle is produced locally. A factory in France would solve many of these problems in one stroke.

BYD is in good company. Leapmotor started building the B10 at Stellantis’s plant in Zaragoza, Spain, in October. Dongfeng plans to produce vehicles at a Stellantis plant in France, Geely is reportedly eyeing a Ford factory in Spain, and Chery already assembles cars in Barcelona.

Europe is more important to BYD than ever as business at home slows. Sales of the BYD brand in China fell 40 percent to 1,544,699 vehicles in the first 10 months of the year, and its global passenger car sales declined 2.7 percent.