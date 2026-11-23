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There are plenty of boxy off-roaders, but for one court the Ti7 was simply too much Defender: The District Court of The Hague on Friday barred BYD from selling its Ti7 sport utility vehicle in the European Union in summary proceedings. The S.U.V. infringes a registered E.U. design right held by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) for the Land Rover Defender, according to the ruling. The Defender’s defining features are found in the Ti7, the court said, and the differences BYD pointed to are not striking enough to noticeably change the overall impression.

The injunction applies to 10 European BYD companies, including the European headquarters, BYD Europe in Rotterdam, as well as its national subsidiaries in Germany, France, Italy and Poland. They may not import, produce, offer, sell, store or deliver the Ti7 anywhere in the E.U. The ban takes effect one week after the judgment is served, and violations can result in penalties of up to 10 million euros.

Rounded Shoulders and a Signature Panel

What makes the case interesting is how the court pinned down the resemblance. A boxy body, upright windows, a straight roofline and a high shoulder line alone do not protect the Defender, because the Ford Flex, the Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes G-Class had them first. According to the ruling, the Defender is defined by the combination of rounded shoulders and corners, the so-called signature panel on the C-pillar, the round-cornered wheel arch cutouts, the continuous window line, and its proportions and silhouette. Those dominant features are “(nearly) identical” on the Ti7, the court found.

BYD had presented a long list of differences: different headlights, a differently divided grille, a recess in the hood where the Defender has a slight bulge, no alpine windows in the roof, an interrupted shoulder line, and different wheels and door handles. The court was not persuaded. The differences may be numerous, it said, but neither individually nor together are they striking enough. The Ti7 is even closer to the Defender than the older off-roaders BYD had cited.

BYD’s Response

BYD plans to appeal. “The BYD Ti 7 is the result of BYD’s own independent design work and infringes none of JLR’s rights,” the company said in a statement to Reuters, adding, “We will pursue every legal avenue to demonstrate that this decision is incorrect.” In court, BYD argued that many of the elements JLR claimed were functional or part of a “Defender DNA” dating back to the first Land Rover in 1948, which meant that several of the designs were neither new nor distinctive.

JLR did not escape criticism in the ruling, either. The court said the British carmaker had submitted “very small” images of its designs, filed only six of seven views for each, and that parts of some filings were hidden behind a cookie banner. The court also rejected JLR’s requests for access to documents seized from BYD, for information on distribution channels and for an “urgent notice” on all of BYD’s European websites. JLR lacks a sufficient interest in those, the court said, as long as the Ti7 is not yet on sale in the E.U. Of the roughly 55,200 euros in legal fees JLR claimed, BYD has to reimburse only about 2,700 euros, because JLR did not adequately document them.

Britain Is Unaffected

The ruling does not cover the British market. The court said it lacked jurisdiction over BYD UK, and it rejected the claims based on JLR’s British design rights. In Britain, the Ti7 has been available to order since the summer, with first deliveries planned for January 2027. At £47,995, the seven-seat plug-in hybrid costs about a third less than the cheapest Defender 110. BYD has not yet announced a euro price for the Ti7. For comparison, the Defender 110 plug-in hybrid starts at 82,200 euros in Germany, while the Defender 110 starts at 88,424 euros in Austria. In China, the Ti7 has been on sale since September 2025 and has already sold more than 300,000 units, according to CnEVPost.

BYD told the court that it currently has no concrete plans to launch the Ti7 in the E.U. Because BYD would not commit to staying out of the market, however, the court saw a threat of infringement. The ban therefore also applies to BYD Auto Hungary, which is set to start building cars in Szeged at the end of the year. It is “not inconceivable” that the Ti7 could be built there, the court said.

JLR has long had to contend with boxy off-roaders in the Defender mold. The British chemicals group Ineos has been building the Grenadier, an off-roader closely resembling the old Defender, since 2022, after JLR failed in court to register the classic’s shape as a trademark. JLR protected the new Defender with registered designs, and that is now paying off.

What Comes Next

The ruling is provisional. JLR must file main proceedings within six months, or the injunction will lapse. The dispute moves to its next round as soon as Wednesday, when a court in Rotterdam will hear another set of summary proceedings by JLR against BYD, this time over copyright infringement and slavish imitation. “We protect our intellectual property and take legal action when necessary,” JLR said, adding that it would not comment further because legal proceedings are ongoing.