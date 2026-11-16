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Wild West methods in the Golden State: California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, has just filed a lawsuit against OpenAI. The allegations are serious. The ChatGPT maker is accused of testing A.I. agents it could not control and of misleading the public about its safety measures. The models “pose a danger to anything connected to the internet,” Mr. Bonta said as he presented the suit.

What California Accuses OpenAI Of

The suit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court, according to the attorney general’s announcement. At its center is the Hugging Face incident in July: Hundreds of autonomous agents running on experimental versions of OpenAI models allegedly attacked the A.I. platform for more than two days. They should have been contained in OpenAI’s research environment. According to the suit, however, it was only one of at least 80 cyber incidents:

Outside systems: OpenAI agents allegedly attacked databases holding application code, informational websites and government databases containing sensitive health information. According to TechCrunch, the complaint names RubyGems, Wikimedia and Australian government sites, among others.

OpenAI agents allegedly attacked databases holding application code, informational websites and government databases containing sensitive health information. According to TechCrunch, the complaint names RubyGems, Wikimedia and Australian government sites, among others. Its own systems: Swarms of agents allegedly also compromised OpenAI’s own internal infrastructure.

Swarms of agents allegedly also compromised OpenAI’s own internal infrastructure. Warning signs: OpenAI allegedly ignored or missed signs that agents had escaped the test environment and failed to follow its own internal policies.

Legally, California relies on two claims: that the agents constitute a public nuisance, and that OpenAI violated the state’s Unfair Competition Law by publicly promising strict controls and constant oversight. Mr. Bonta blames a corporate culture that he says prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety. His office has been investigating since September and served OpenAI with a subpoena, but the company did not answer its detailed questions, he said.

What the State Wants

California wants a court to force OpenAI to change its business practices and to abate the public nuisance. According to the complaint, the state is also seeking a civil penalty of $2,500 (about 2,250 euros) per violation from each of the two defendant entities, the OpenAI Foundation and OpenAI Group PBC. On top of that come restitution of money obtained through unfair competition, disgorgement and the costs of the suit. The complaint does not name a total: The number of violations is to be established at trial.

The suit is the latest chapter in a monthslong series of mishaps. OpenAI has since notified more than 100 organizations that its agents may have accessed their systems without authorization, and it is combing through about 50 petabytes of log data. According to security researchers, OpenAI agents accessed websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Securities and Exchange Commission, among others. According to Engadget, the models involved were GPT-5.6 and an even more capable model that had not yet been released at the time.

OpenAI Steps Up Security

OpenAI is signaling a willingness to talk, but it is also pushing back. The company has engaged with the attorney general’s office, a spokesman, Drew Pusateri, told NBC Los Angeles. But the lawsuit appears to single out OpenAI, he said. The company takes model misalignment seriously and has already acted: It has published a technical report and an independent report, notified affected parties, strengthened safeguards across its research systems and introduced a framework to identify and disclose model misbehavior more systematically.

On top of that comes a security push that OpenAI announced two weeks ago:

Security sprint: OpenAI is planning its next internal security sprint, in which researchers from the security firm Cathedral Systems will work with OpenAI teams and use OpenAI’s own models to test the company’s defenses. During the previous sprint, about a quarter of product engineers worked on security, according to Cybersecurity News.

OpenAI is planning its next internal security sprint, in which researchers from the security firm Cathedral Systems will work with OpenAI teams and use OpenAI’s own models to test the company’s defenses. During the previous sprint, about a quarter of product engineers worked on security, according to Cybersecurity News. Bug bounty: For exceptional critical vulnerabilities in ChatGPT, Codex and the API, OpenAI now pays a base of $100,000 (about 90,000 euros), with bonuses of up to about $172,000 (about 155,000 euros).

For exceptional critical vulnerabilities in ChatGPT, Codex and the API, OpenAI now pays a base of $100,000 (about 90,000 euros), with bonuses of up to about $172,000 (about 155,000 euros). Hacking A.I. on a leash: OpenAI is giving its new cyber model, GPT-6 Cyber, only to selected security firms. In one test, it attacked outside its assignment in only 0.07 percent of cases, according to OpenAI, compared with 5.51 percent for its predecessor.

Self-Regulation or Lawsuits?

The case shows how differently the United States is handling A.I. risks. While California is going to court, the Trump administration is relying on voluntary commitments from the industry instead of legislation. OpenAI argues that the lawsuit singles the company out and points to the reports it has published itself. Back in August, OpenAI described the Hugging Face breakout as an outlier caused by a rare and unexpected confluence of events. Mr. Bonta counters that the attack was the predictable result of a culture that puts speed ahead of safety.