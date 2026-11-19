Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

First Canva put A.I. into every corner of its app; now users can get rid of it with a single click.

The Australian design giant has just introduced two new settings that let users largely banish generative A.I. from their Canva interface, The Verge reports. The first toggle, labeled “Enable generative AI features,” hides every feature that creates new content with A.I. across the entire app. It sits under “Permissions” in the settings menu. The second, found under “AI personalization” in a user’s account, reduces how much A.I.-generated content shows up in the library and in suggestions for templates and design elements. It does not hide such content entirely, though.

Both options are available to Free and Pro accounts. Until now, only administrators of Business, Enterprise, Teams and Education accounts could restrict A.I. features for their teams.

The Background Remover Stays On

Even with the toggle switched off, Canva is not entirely A.I.-free. Tools such as Background Remover and Magic Grab remain available. Canva argues that they don’t create anything new but only work with existing images, which is why they don’t add an A.I. label to the image’s metadata.

With the move, Canva is responding to criticism from users who want more control over A.I. in their tools. The company has no intention of turning away from the technology, however. The future of creativity “isn’t a choice between AI and no AI,” Canva writes.

1,271 Jobs Cut, Vienna Included

The toggle arrives at a difficult moment. Canva is restructuring company-wide for the first time in its history: 1,271 roles are affected, or 22 percent of its workforce, as Trending Topics reported. Instead of the 30 percent it had planned, Canva now expects revenue growth of only about 20 percent this year, after 38 percent last year. Its largest backer, Blackbird, cut its valuation to $34.9 billion (about €31.4 billion), and the I.P.O. expected for 2027 has reportedly been put on hold.

The cuts also reach the company’s Vienna unit, Canva Austria, which traces its roots to the A.I. startup Kaleido and its tool remove.bg, acquired in 2021. Canva won’t say how many of the roughly 80 employees there are losing their jobs. Yet according to its management report, the Vienna unit earned €14.9 million after taxes in 2025. At the end of 2025, Canva had already shut down the Vienna-built services unscreen.com and designify.com.

When ChatGPT and Claude Become Design Tools

Part of the problem is homemade: Offering A.I. features to more than 200 million free users suddenly means paying compute costs for every request. The bigger pressure, however, comes from outside. What once required a Canva template now takes a prompt in ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini. These A.I. assistants create social media graphics, infographics, presentations and logos, edit uploaded photos, swap backgrounds or change text in images, all inside a chat window.

Canva is not the only one feeling the squeeze. Shares of its rival Figma have lost about 44 percent this year, vibe-coding startups such as Lovable build websites and apps from a prompt, and Anthropic is taking on the design market directly with Claude Design. Even the image editing that once made Kaleido big has become a commodity: Adobe Express, Apple’s Photos app and countless free tools can now remove backgrounds.

Canva Still Bets on A.I.

Canva does not see itself as a casualty of the A.I. wave. Since it began rolling out its new A.I. offering in September, usage has roughly doubled, and users who discover Canva through A.I. assistants are almost twice as likely as average to become paying customers. With Craft and Brush, Canva Research recently unveiled its own models, which are meant to cut A.I. costs significantly. Canva has also been profitable for ten years and counts more than 250 million monthly users.

The new off switch fits that strategy: Canva wants to make A.I. the core of its product without losing the users who want nothing to do with it.