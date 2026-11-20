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The new colleague is called Torben, and he is taking over 10 jobs at once: The Austrian start-up Chatarmin is parting ways with 10 employees and will not fill their positions. “The tasks will be taken over by TorbenAI, our internal A.I. agent system,” Johannes Mansbart, the company’s co-founder and chief executive, has just written on LinkedIn. Chatarmin is going “A.I.-first,” he wrote, and that means a “bloodletting” among its staff. Financial trouble is not the reason, according to Mr. Mansbart: The company is doing better than ever. “8 million euros in A.R.R. after 50 months, 100 percent bootstrapped,” he told Trending Topics, referring to annual recurring revenue of about $8.9 million.

From 30 to 20 People, Then Down to 10

The departures shrink the team from 30 to 20 people, and it is set to get even smaller: The goal is to get down to 10. Those leaving this time work in SEO and GEO, CMS management, customer success and key accounts, sales and go-to-market, as well as operations, HR and back end. On LinkedIn, Mr. Mansbart revealed only part of who is staying: “Quick spoiler: Armin Daryabegi and I are staying,” he wrote of himself and his co-founder.

Behind the cuts is a principle Mr. Mansbart adopted from Martin Murray, a co-founder of waterdrop: “As few people for as long as possible.” “Everything that can be done without people should be done without people at a young company, because they are simply the most expensive and most inefficient work resource,” Mr. Mansbart said. “Every founder and entrepreneur reading this agrees with me. You want a small, strong team, not a big, weak one.”

On LinkedIn, Mr. Mansbart frames the departures with images from biology and sports. “Every growth phase needs the right nutrition. Every model needs the right fuel,” he wrote. He described those leaving as highly talented, ambitious and hungry, and offered to make introductions to new employers. The post is signed “From Cyprus, JM & Team.”

TorbenAI Becomes Its Own Company

TorbenAI is taking over the work of those leaving. The internal A.I. system fully automates SEO and GEO, account management and customer support, Mr. Mansbart said. And it is set to become a business of its own: Chatarmin is now offering TorbenAI to other companies that want to automate their operations. In January, the product will be spun off into a separate company, a special purpose vehicle to which it has already been sold. “It is a new product with a new company. Armin and I will hold 100 percent through our holding company and bootstrap this venture 100 percent as well. That is our way,” Mr. Mansbart said. The new company has only a limited connection to Chatarmin and its A.I. customer service suite, armincx, acting as an integrator. “Think of it as your virtual employee that is never on vacation or sick-leave,” Mr. Mansbart said. “We are the proof that companies today can be, or must be, more efficient than ever.”

The stated goal is still a long way off. Beneath his post, Mr. Mansbart wrote “10PAX 100M ARR,” meaning 10 people generating 100 million in annual recurring revenue, more than 12 times its current level. How, and by when? “Give us five years, and we’ll keep doing exactly what we’ve been doing,” Mr. Mansbart said.

Bootstrapped From Day One

Founded in 2022, Chatarmin made a name for itself with WhatsApp marketing and customer service for e-commerce brands. According to its website, it counts more than 500 brands as customers, including Marc O’Polo, waterdrop and Holy. It has no investors. Mr. Mansbart is one of the most outspoken advocates of bootstrapping in Austria’s start-up scene and called venture capital a “sucker’s game” years ago. The start-up integrated A.I. into its core product back in 2024. In WhatsApp marketing, Chatarmin competes with the Berlin-based companies charles and Superchat, among others.

Fewer People Thanks to Better A.I.?

Chatarmin is not the only company citing A.I. as a reason for cutting staff. Canva recently eliminated more than 1,000 positions, including in Vienna. Whether the math works out is disputed among experts. Christoph Ott, the founder and chief executive of LEAN-CODERS, warns of a fallacy in his column for Trending Topics: It begins, he argues, when companies automatically conclude from successful automation that they need fewer people.