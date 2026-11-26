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ChatGPT’s allowance is getting tighter, and precisely for those who use it most.

OpenAI is merging ChatGPT’s Chat and Work experiences and introducing a shared usage limit in the process. Until now, subscribers had separate allowances for regular conversations and for demanding tasks: Anyone who had used up their chat limit could keep working in Work or in the coding tool Codex, and vice versa. Starting in December, ChatGPT and Codex will draw from the same pool for Plus, Pro and Business subscribers, OpenAI writes in its Help Center. A small group of Pro users is already getting the change, as Thibault Sottiaux, who is responsible for Codex and ChatGPT at OpenAI, announced on X.

Hitting the Limit 40 Percent Faster

And that is not the only restriction. Also on X, Sottiaux admitted a mistake at the launch of GPT-6.2. “We made a billing mistake at launch of GPT-6.2 that incorrectly discounted GPT-6.2 Astra and Sol usage for most users,” he wrote. The error has been fixed, so the same work now uses more of a plan’s allowance. “Comparing to last week, you will reach your limits 40% faster on GPT-6.2 Astra and 25% faster on Sol.”

There is some consolation: According to Sottiaux, allowances should still go further than with the predecessors 6 Astra and 6.1 Sol, and other models were not affected. OpenAI will not charge for the difference on past usage. “As a small token to apologize for the mistake, we’ll be adding one banked reset for everyone on Go, Plus, Pro, and Business,” Sottiaux wrote.

Billing in Tokens

Usage will now be measured in tokens, meaning how much computing power a request consumes. “More advanced models and complex tasks generally use more of your allowance,” OpenAI says. A long chat with a reasoning model thus competes directly with agents that build websites, create presentations or research the web in Work. The only exception is the fast Instant model: Conversations with it do not count toward the limit and remain available even after the allowance is used up.

OpenAI has not disclosed how large the shared pool is for each plan. It is also unclear whether it equals the sum of the previous separate allowances. Users who hit the limit can wait for a reset, upgrade to a more expensive plan or buy credits for certain features. ChatGPT will show the current status under Settings and Usage.

Why OpenAI Is Making the Change

The merger reflects a strategic shift. OpenAI wants to turn ChatGPT from a question-and-answer service into a tool that completes tasks on its own. According to an email to users, people should be able to go “from exploring an idea to having ChatGPT carry it through, all in one place.” The previous split between the Chat and Work tabs no longer fits that picture.

At the same time, these agentic tasks are expensive because they consume many tokens and thus a lot of computing power. OpenAI’s own usage guide shows how tight things already are: Depending on the task, Plus subscribers can sometimes send only five messages in Work or Codex with the recently launched GPT-6.2 Astra model within five hours. A shared token budget makes these costs easier to manage across all features. A spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company will keep working on efficiency so that subscribers can get more out of their plans.

With the change, OpenAI is following its rival Anthropic, which combined the Claude chat and its Cowork workspace in a single interface back in September.

Frustration Among Paying Power Users

Heavy users are not happy about the change. Most replies to Sottiaux’s announcement were negative, and in OpenAI’s community forum, users are calling on the company to reconsider the merger or at least add a toggle. For many, separate allowances for chats and agents were a key reason to pay for a subscription, especially since the most expensive plan costs $500 (about €449) a month. One user calculated that his weekly Codex allowance had already been used up in under eight hours, leaving barely anything for other tasks in the future.

OpenAI counters that the vast majority will not notice a difference. Most users should not have to wait for a reset more often than they do today, the Help Center says. Only a small share of the heaviest users is likely to hit the limit sooner.