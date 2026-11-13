ChatGPT Wallet Lets Agents Pay, but Not in the E.U.

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OpenAI is putting a credit card in its A.I. agent’s hand, without ever telling it the card number. With the newly announced ChatGPT Wallet, agents are supposed to shop and pay on their users’ behalf. OpenAI built the wallet together with American Express, Mastercard and Visa. According to OpenAI, it is the first wallet that lets agents pay without seeing the actual card details and that requires a security check for every single purchase.

How a Purchase Works

Users add their card to the wallet once. When the agent wants to buy something, it first shows the items, the total and the selected card. Each purchase is approved with Face ID or a fingerprint scan, and each approval is stored as a record of what the agent was authorized to buy.

Only then does the card network generate a so-called payment token: a stand-in for the real card with its own card number, security code and expiration date. The payment is made with this token and charged to the stored card. Neither the agent nor the merchant sees the actual card details. Card rewards and protection for eligible disputes, for example over a defective item, remain intact, OpenAI says. Users buy directly from the merchant, which keeps the customer relationship as well as control over pricing, shipping and returns.

Later on, users are supposed to be able to hand entire purchases over to their agent without approving each one. To do so, they will set rules such as spending limits, permitted product categories or time periods, again backed by biometric checks.

Which Payment Methods Are Supported

At launch, the wallet works only with American Express, Mastercard and Visa cards issued by U.S. banks. OpenAI’s announcement does not mention other payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, bank transfers or crypto. American Express calls it the first integration of its agentic commerce program and plans to open it to more card members after the early phase.

Where the Wallet Is Available

For now, only in the United States and only for top-paying customers. The wallet is launching in Dots, OpenAI’s personal agent that runs around the clock on its own cloud computer. It is available to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and older with an eligible U.S. card. OpenAI has not given a timeline for the E.U. The company says it wants to learn from early use and then expand availability together with merchants, banks and card networks.

What Merchants Need to Do

OpenAI itself acknowledges that many websites and payment systems are not yet set up for shopping agents and could unintentionally block purchases made through the wallet. The company is therefore publishing a playbook for merchants:

Product data: Businesses can claim their profile in ChatGPT and upload a product feed with current prices and availability.

Businesses can claim their profile in ChatGPT and upload a product feed with current prices and availability. Agent access: Firewalls and content delivery networks should recognize signed requests from ChatGPT agents through the Web Bot Auth standard and let them through.

Firewalls and content delivery networks should recognize signed requests from ChatGPT agents through the Web Bot Auth standard and let them through. Fraud checks: The tokens work with existing checkouts, but risk systems may still flag agent purchases as suspicious. OpenAI is working with fraud prevention firms such as Forter, Riskified, Sardine and Signifyd and with payment providers such as Adyen, Checkout.com and Stripe.

The tokens work with existing checkouts, but risk systems may still flag agent purchases as suspicious. OpenAI is working with fraud prevention firms such as Forter, Riskified, Sardine and Signifyd and with payment providers such as Adyen, Checkout.com and Stripe. Own interfaces: Merchants can build plugins that let agents check availability or manage carts, or add WebMCP tools to their websites.

Agents Are Barely Buying Anything Yet

Whether the wallet becomes a mass-market product remains to be seen, because the agent economy has hardly taken off. As Trending Topics recently reported, A.I. agents are barely booking anything at Uber, Airbnb, DoorDash and Booking. At Uber, in Halloween week, one of the busiest of the year with about 320 million trips and orders, a grand total of four rides came through an A.I. agent. Airbnb sees little agent traffic and even fewer bookings, according to its chief executive, Brian Chesky, and at Booking, well under 1 percent of room nights come through language models.

Then there are the blocks. Amazon, the most important retailer for any shopping agent, has locked out Meta’s Muse agent, arguing that it never identifies itself as an A.I. And major U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Charles Schwab are blocking A.I. agents that try to move money on their customers’ behalf. That is exactly where OpenAI is aiming: Because the agent only receives a token and must have every purchase approved individually, merchants and banks are supposed to be able to recognize it as a legitimate buyer.

Rivals Are Gearing Up Too

OpenAI is not alone in its ambitions. Meta has the most successful shopping agent on the market so far with Muse and, together with Walmart, wants to set the rules for how agents shop at retailers through the Personal Agent Protocol. Anthropic has introduced its own personal agent, Claude Duet, and Elon Musk’s A.I. unit is fielding Grok Bot. With the wallet, OpenAI now controls the payment itself in addition to the research before a purchase. According to OpenAI, 1.2 billion people use ChatGPT every week, and many of them already use it to compare products.