China’s Top A.I. Models Carry the Fingerprints of Banned Nvidia Chips

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The weights give away more than the labs would probably like: Six of the newest A.I. models from DeepSeek, Moonshot, MiniMax and Ant Group carry traces of Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, which may not be exported to China, according to a forensic analysis. The study was just published by Will DePue, who worked on Sora and GPT-5 at OpenAI, through his nonprofit Unemployment Labs. It lands in the same week that Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, was forced to resign over an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

How the Fingerprint Works

Before an A.I. model is trained, its billions of parameters are filled with random values. On Nvidia GPUs, the PyTorch software generates those values across thousands of processing units, and how many there are depends on the chip: A Hopper-generation H100 works with 132 so-called streaming multiprocessors, a B200 or B300 with 148, and a GB200 or GB300 with 152. That pattern partly survives training and can be found again in the published weights.

Mr. DePue searched through about six trillion combinations of starting values and chip layouts. For 24 models whose developers have disclosed the hardware they used, the method was right every time, including Nvidia’s own Nemotron-3 Ultra and Meta’s Llama 3.1. The evidence comes solely from the models’ own published weights, Mr. DePue writes. On rented B300 and GB200 systems, he was able to reproduce the starting values of DeepSeek-V4-Flash and Kimi K3 bit for bit with unmodified software, but not on an H100.

The Models Affected

The six models come from four of China’s leading A.I. labs. All of them show the same break: Their predecessors carry the signature of Hopper chips, while the new generations released since the spring carry that of Blackwell.

Lab Model Chip Class per Analysis Estimated GPUs DeepSeek DeepSeek-V4-Flash B200/B300 1,000 to 1,500 DeepSeek DeepSeek-V4-Pro GB200/GB300 2,000 to 2,500 Moonshot AI Kimi K3 and K3.1-Pro GB200/GB300 2,000 to 3,000 MiniMax MiniMax-M3 B200/B300 500 to 600 Ant Group Ling-3.1-flash GB200/GB300 1,100 to 1,650

According to Mr. DePue, each training run would have required two to three months on 500 to 3,000 Blackwell GPUs. At an estimated $70,000 (about 62,900 euros) per GPU, he arrives at more than $500 million (about 449 million euros) in hardware that China should not have, for the final training runs alone. Alibaba, Zhipu, Tencent, Xiaomi and StepFun did not stand out: Their models show Hopper signatures or cannot be attributed, partly because Alibaba initialized several Qwen models on ordinary processors, which leave no fingerprint.

The suspicion is not new. U.S. officials and news outlets had previously accused DeepSeek and Moonshot of using Blackwell chips, and the White House accused Moonshot this summer of obtaining the chips through Thailand. Until now, however, there was no technical evidence.

The Shadow of the Spy Affair

The analysis hits Nvidia at the worst possible moment. At the center of the scandal around Mr. Huang is Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company whose former executive Alice Huang is believed by U.S. intelligence agencies to be a Chinese agent. According to The New York Times, Megaspeed bought about $4.8 billion (about 4.3 billion euros) worth of Nvidia chips over two years, some of them installed in Malaysia and Indonesia, where they allegedly served Chinese customers such as Alibaba remotely. According to The Information, at least $7.5 billion worth of chips moved through the network, as Fortune summarizes. The Justice Department is investigating, and Megaspeed denies any wrongdoing.

The analysis does not show a direct link between Megaspeed and the six models. But it sharpens the question Mr. Huang spent years trying to argue away in Washington: how tight the export controls really are. Mr. Huang had publicly campaigned to be allowed to sell chips to China again and called the controls largely a failure. The U.S. government eventually allowed about 10 Chinese companies to buy H200 chips, but Blackwell stayed off limits.

Mr. Huang’s Open-Weight Bet Under Pressure

The analysis could hit hardest at another of Mr. Huang’s pet causes: open A.I. models. Under him, Nvidia released more than 500 models on Hugging Face, announced plans to put $26 billion (about 23.4 billion euros) into open models over five years and agreed to acquire Hugging Face. When Anthropic and OpenAI reportedly pushed the U.S. government to ban Chinese open-weight models, Mr. Huang organized an open letter against it. His argument: 80 percent of U.S. start-ups use Chinese open models.

It is precisely these models that are now suspected of having been built with smuggled or improperly used U.S. hardware. That would affect not only the four Chinese labs, which could face tougher sanctions, but also companies in the United States and Europe that have built Kimi, DeepSeek or MiniMax into their products. For advocates of a ban, the analysis is ammunition, and Nvidia has lost its loudest defender of open models at exactly this moment.

What the Analysis Does Not Prove

Mr. DePue himself draws clear limits. The fingerprint shows only the hardware on which a model’s starting values were generated, not necessarily the entire training. Nor does it show who owned the chips or where they were: Blackwell systems can be rented in data centers outside China. The data explicitly do not establish that any law was broken, and the study has not yet been reviewed by independent experts. For five of the six models, Mr. DePue was also able to rule out an alternative AMD chip only on paper, not in practice.

Nvidia has not yet commented on the analysis. The company recently said that allegations of chips being diverted to China through Megaspeed had been thoroughly investigated and debunked. DeepSeek, Moonshot, MiniMax and Ant Group have not yet issued statements either.