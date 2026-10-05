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Anyone confiding their darkest thoughts to an A.I. chatbot is not writing in a locked diary: A 30-year-old woman from Bonita Springs, Fla., has been arrested and charged after Anthropic reported a threat she wrote in conversations with Claude to the authorities. According to the arrest report, she had been using the A.I. assistant as a kind of personal diary.

From Chat to Arrest

As Tom’s Hardware reported, citing the arrest report, the woman wrote in a chat in late September that she was going to “shoot up” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. A day later, she mentioned buying a new gun in another message. Claude’s automated safety systems flagged the entries, a human reviewer at Anthropic assessed them as a credible threat, and the company reported them to law enforcement.

A few days later, deputies took the woman into custody at her home without incident. She has been charged under Section 836.10 of Florida law, which makes it a crime to send written or electronic threats to kill, carry out a mass shooting or commit an act of terrorism. The offense is a second-degree felony. A public defender has been appointed, and she is presumed innocent.

At Least the Third Case Since August

The case is not an isolated one. According to Tom’s Hardware, it is at least the third conversation with Claude to reach the police since August:

San Antonio: A 22-year-old asked about a shooting at an elementary school in a chat in August. The F.B.I. alerted local police, and the man was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

A 22-year-old asked about a shooting at an elementary school in a chat in August. The F.B.I. alerted local police, and the man was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat. San Francisco: A user threatened Anthropic’s chief executive, Dario Amodei, in a chat and bought an AR-15-style rifle. Anthropic reported the user to the police, but no arrest was made and no charges were filed.

Legally, this is in line with Anthropic’s privacy policy, which allows the company to share user data with the authorities if it believes in good faith that disclosure is reasonably necessary to prevent serious harm to people or property. Anthropic has told reporters that such disclosures are limited to emergencies involving a risk of death or serious physical injury.

Between a Duty to Protect and Privacy

The cases highlight a dilemma facing every major A.I. provider. On one side, companies are under pressure to report more. OpenAI is being sued in British Columbia over claims that it identified a troubling ChatGPT account before the Tumbler Ridge shooting but did not warn the police. Florida has also sued OpenAI over the 2025 shooting at Florida State University. OpenAI reports threats itself, too: A user who announced in ChatGPT that he would kill his ex-girlfriend pleaded guilty this summer.

On the other side, more and more people use chatbots as a diary, a coach or a therapist, and they assume confidentiality. Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive, has warned that such conversations, unlike those with a doctor or lawyer, enjoy no legal protection and has called for a kind of “A.I. privilege.” The Canadian law professor Michael Geist has also warned that existing laws are poorly suited to deciding when A.I. companies should report users to the police, and has called for clear transparency rules.

For users, the main lesson is this: Chats with Claude, ChatGPT and similar services are not a private space. They are stored, screened automatically and, in an emergency, can end up with the authorities.