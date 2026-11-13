Claude Goes Down as Microsoft 365 Outage Drags On (Update)

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Update, 3:36 p.m. CET: Anthropic says claude.ai and the Claude API are recovering, though errors may return while it continues working on the issue. Connectors, including Docs and Sheets, remain degraded, as do Claude in Meetings, Claude Managed Agents, Claude Security and connector use in Claude Code. The mobile apps are affected in the same way as claude.ai.

Anyone hoping to hand their work to A.I. while Outlook and Teams are down is out of luck today: Claude is having problems, too. Since shortly after 2 p.m. Central European Time, Anthropic has been investigating elevated errors on claude.ai, the Claude API and Claude Code. According to Anthropic’s status page, claude.ai is suffering a major outage, the API and Claude Code a partial one, and Claude Cowork is running with degraded performance. The company has not yet said what caused it.

The Second Outage in One Day

For Anthropic, it is already the second major disruption this Friday. Shortly before 11 a.m., the company reported problems with logging in to claude.ai and Claude Code, and many users were locked out of their accounts. About an hour later a fix was deployed, and shortly before 1 p.m. Anthropic declared the issue resolved. Little more than an hour after that, the next incident report followed.

According to the status page, Claude models that companies use through cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud or Microsoft Foundry are not affected. Those who have built Claude into their own applications through one of these providers can keep working for now.

Microsoft Has Been Down Since Thursday

Meanwhile, the Microsoft outage that has knocked out Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot since Thursday afternoon continues. According to the latest update on Microsoft’s status page, recovery is progressing, but Outlook.com, OneDrive, OneNote, To Do, Teams and the web versions of Microsoft 365 are still affected. Microsoft is still searching for the cause.

The two disruptions are also linked. Since Thursday evening, most requests through Claude’s Microsoft 365 connector, which lets Claude access email, calendars and files in Outlook, Teams and SharePoint, have been failing. Anthropic says this is caused by the Microsoft outage, and Claude for Outlook is also affected. Whether the current Claude disruption is related to Microsoft as well remains unclear: Anthropic has not commented on that so far.

Does Claude Run on Microsoft’s Servers?

Partly. Anthropic spreads the training and operation of its models across three kinds of chips: Amazon’s Trainium, Google’s TPUs and Nvidia’s GPUs. Amazon is the main partner, and Anthropic says AWS remains its primary cloud and training partner. Anthropic uses more than one million Trainium2 chips there and has committed to spending more than $100 billion (about 90 billion euros) on AWS technology over the next 10 years. With Google, Anthropic has agreed on additional TPU capacity measured in gigawatts.

Microsoft is the newest of the three big partners. A year ago, Anthropic committed to buying $30 billion (about 27 billion euros) of Azure computing capacity, while Microsoft and Nvidia invested in Anthropic, as Trending Topics noted in its analysis of Nvidia’s circular deals. Since the summer, Claude has been running for business customers in Microsoft Foundry directly on Azure servers with Nvidia GB300 chips. According to Anthropic’s status page, however, that very access is not affected by the current disruption, even as claude.ai is down.

Rivals Are Not in the Clear Either

Switching to ChatGPT or Gemini is only a partial fix. OpenAI’s status page has also shown a partial degradation of its services since Thursday evening. According to Reuters, both OpenAI and Anthropic reported problems with their Microsoft connectors, because they rely on the same Microsoft interfaces. Changing A.I. providers does little good as long as the data sits with Microsoft anyway.