Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

Who needs coding skills when a description will do? Anthropic is letting users build and install their own desktop apps for Mac and Windows from within Claude. The feature, called “Install as app,” turns so-called artifacts, the small web applications Claude creates in a chat, into programs with their own icon and their own window. According to Anthropic, it is rolling out in beta in the Claude apps for Mac and Windows.

Notifications, Menu Bar, Updates

An installed app opens like any other program, outside of Claude. It can send notifications, add itself to the Mac menu bar or the Windows system tray, and be shared with others. Each app can use Claude itself as well as connected services such as calendar or email, and it updates automatically when the underlying artifact is edited. Requests the app makes to Claude count toward the usage limits of the user’s plan.

Anthropic says artifacts have long been more than charts or web pages to show off. People use them, for example, for a meeting prep page that regularly pulls from their calendar and email, or a tracker for orders that need to ship that day. “If you rely on a tool for work, it should open like the rest of your apps and remind you when something needs your attention,” the company wrote.

As examples, Anthropic is showing apps built by its own employees: a layered image editor called Linnet, a file manager called Phosphor that looks like it was made for a movie set, the folder organizer Sift, a terminal with Claude built in called Tern, and Vitals, which displays a computer’s performance in the menu bar.

Three Levels of Permissions

Before an app can access the computer, the user has to agree. Anthropic distinguishes three levels:

Default: The app can only do what it could do in a browser.

The app can only do what it could do in a browser. App permissions: The app can ask to use common features, such as always-on-top windows, global keyboard shortcuts or notifications.

The app can ask to use common features, such as always-on-top windows, global keyboard shortcuts or notifications. Full computer access: The app can run programs and read, change or delete files without asking each time.

Permission covers only the current version of an app, and Claude asks again after every update, including the user’s own edits. If part of an app comes from another website, however, that part can change without Claude asking again. Full access is available only for apps users built themselves or, on Team and Enterprise plans, apps made by people in their organization. Anthropic does not review apps before they are installed and advises giving full access only to apps users trust.

Available on All Plans, With Exceptions

Install as app is coming to all plans in beta. On Team plans, the feature is on by default but full computer access is off; on Enterprise plans, it stays off until an owner turns it on. HIPAA-ready organizations and hybrid deployments can’t use it. Users need to be online and signed in to Claude to open an app, but they don’t need a separate API key or to sign the app. Claude Docs, Slides and Sheets can’t be installed as apps.

More Pressure on SaaS Providers

Install as app is another step toward personalized software: Anyone who can simply describe and install a tool for their own workflows doesn’t necessarily need another software subscription for it. That could put further pressure on SaaS providers. Early this year showed how nervously the stock market reacts: After the launch of Claude Cowork in mid-January, shares of established SaaS companies fell by up to 30 percent within days, a sell-off that became known as the “SaaSpocalypse.” In February, further Anthropic announcements also hit cybersecurity stocks and IBM, which suffered its worst single-day loss in more than 25 years.

Bypassing the App Store

Self-made AI apps now land directly on the computer, without going through an app store. Apple has cracked down on vibe-coding apps in its App Store, while Xiaomi lets owners of its new 18 Pro build mini apps by describing them. How risky quickly assembled apps can be was recently shown by the Swedish vibe-coding unicorn Lovable: Thousands of apps built with it let strangers read their databases without a login.