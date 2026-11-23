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Claude writes the code, Claude reviews the code, and now Claude approves the code, too.

Anthropic has just unveiled Claude Ship. The new product is designed to move pull requests, the proposed changes to a codebase, automatically through review, fixes and approval. “The goal: ship code as fast as teams write it,” Anthropic wrote in its announcement. Claude Ship is available now in beta for customers on Team and Enterprise plans whose code lives on GitHub.

Review, Fix, Approve

Claude Ship consists of three components. Code Review, which is already generally available, checks pull requests against the entire codebase, verifies its own findings and posts them directly to the pull request. Two agents are new: PR Steward handles failing checks, merge conflicts and review feedback, and after each change it explains how to undo it. It is not allowed to approve or merge anything itself.

That is the job of the third component, Claude Approvals. Teams write a policy as a file in the repository, which Anthropic compares to “a smarter CODEOWNERS file.” Claude can then approve routine changes on its own, while sensitive cases can require human sign-off. Anthropic recommends running Claude Approvals in observe-only mode at first. Developers can also use Claude Ship on their own through the new “/ship” command in Claude Code.

According to Anthropic, the number of merged pull requests on its own Claude Code team more than doubled from June to September, while the share of changes that had to be reverted fell by more than 40 percent. Usage is billed on tokens, and admins can set spend limits. Eligible Enterprise customers can claim credits of at least $10,000 (about €9,000). Claude Ship is not available to organizations with Zero Data Retention, the HIPAA configuration or customer-managed encryption keys.

Claude Code Gets Its Own Ecosystem

Strategically, Claude Ship follows a familiar pattern. In September, Anthropic folded Cowork into the main Claude app and launched its own formats around it, such as Claude Docs and Claude Slides, followed in November by Claude Sheets and Claude Whiteboards, among others. What Docs, Slides and Sheets are for office work, Claude Ship is meant to be for Claude Code: an expansion of an existing product that ties users more closely to the platform.

That makes sense, because Claude Code is Anthropic’s biggest revenue driver, as Trending Topics reported. With Claude Ship, Anthropic now covers not just writing code but the entire path to approval. Anthropic sees exactly this step as the bottleneck: When agents write most of the code, as is already the case on the Claude Code team according to Anthropic, everything after the pull request should move just as fast.

Anthropic is taking on a number of specialized competitors. GitHub also offers automated code reviews with Copilot, alongside start-ups such as CodeRabbit and Cursor with its review agent Bugbot.

First Major Launch Since the I.P.O.

Claude Ship is the first major new product Anthropic has unveiled since its I.P.O. last Thursday. The company had, however, already rolled out smaller updates on Friday, including computer use for Team and Enterprise customers and a redesigned mobile app.

On the stock market, the launch has not helped so far. Anthropic shares closed at $87.64 (about €78.60) on Monday, down 1.4 percent. That is a decline of more than 21 percent from the first trade of $111.50 on Thursday and of almost 10 percent from the first closing price of $97.17. The stock is still about 6 percent above its I.P.O. price of $83, however.