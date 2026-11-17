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Putin’s prestige bridge is in the water, and with it a good part of Russia’s supply line to occupied southern Ukraine. Overnight into Tuesday, Ukrainian drones and cruise missiles brought down an entire arch of the road bridge across the Kerch Strait and damaged the rail bridge running alongside it. President Volodymyr Zelensky called it an “unprecedented operation” on Telegram and released a video showing a Flamingo FP-5 cruise missile approaching the bridge’s arch. It was the second attack on the bridge in two days.

Seven Stages to Collapse

The operation ran over several weeks in seven stages, according to Mr. Zelensky. First, Ukrainian forces knocked out the radars, air defenses and electronic warfare systems around the bridge, in an effort coordinated by the S.B.U. security service and the general staff. In the final strike, Palianytsia drones hit the road section, while Neptune missiles along with Ruta and Flamingo weapons hit the railway. One of the metal arches and the roadway beneath it were completely destroyed, according to the S.B.U. The Flamingo is made by the Ukrainian manufacturer Fire Point and is considered Kyiv’s most important homegrown weapon for strikes deep behind Russian lines.

Russia responded with its usual formulas. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised that the bridge would be restored and “even better than before.” Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin is leading a government commission on the aftermath, and Russia’s Investigative Committee is calling it a terrorist act. Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed governor of Crimea, restricted traffic and reported two people killed in the area. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 1,441 Ukrainian drones that same night, more than at any other point in the war.

A Flamingo cruise missile approaches the Crimean Bridge, in a still from a video released by President Zelensky. © Office of the President of Ukraine

Why the Bridge Matters for Russia’s Southern Front

The 19-kilometer Crimean Bridge was Putin’s signature project celebrating the 2014 annexation of the peninsula, and he opened it himself in 2018 at the wheel of a truck. Militarily, it has been one of the main arteries for Russian troops in the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions since the full-scale invasion began: Fuel, ammunition and vehicles travel by road and rail to Crimea and from there to the front. Ukraine already damaged the bridge in 2022 with a truck bomb and in 2023 with sea drones, but it was never out of service for long.

This time, there is an added problem: The arch fell into the Kerch-Yenikale Canal, the main deep-water passage between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, according to the maritime security firm Ambrey. Merchant ships cannot get through for now, which further hits Russia’s exports of grain, fuel and fertilizer. And the ferry across the strait, which had recently been handling most of the traffic, is a well-known target, too.

Kyiv Tightens the Noose Around the Land Corridor

The bridge is only the most visible piece of a systematic campaign. Russia’s second supply artery is the so-called land corridor: the R-280 highway, which runs about 700 kilometers from Rostov-on-Don through Mariupol, Berdiansk and Melitopol to Crimea. According to the conflict data project ACLED, Ukraine attacked this route more than 360 times in the first half of 2026 alone, first targeting air defenses, then vehicles and, most recently, bridges, rail lines and energy facilities. The bridges at Henichesk and Chonhar, which link Crimea to the mainland, were hit several times in June. Since early October, at least six more bridges along the R-280 have been struck, according to the Ukrainian military news site Militarnyi, some of them deep inside Russian territory near Rostov.

The key is the price: Most of the attacks are carried out with drones that cost less than $50,000 (about 45,000 euros), while a British Storm Shadow cruise missile costs about $2 million (about 1.8 million euros). ACLED’s conclusion is that Russia’s supplies to Crimea and the southern front will become “slower, more expensive, and less predictable.” In Kyiv, the goal is put more bluntly: Crimea is to become an island.

The Race Before a Freeze

Behind this lies a calculation that follows from the political situation. U.S.-brokered peace talks recently ended without a breakthrough, and Washington is already floating a swap of NATO for Donbas. On Thursday, President Trump plans to meet Vladimir Putin and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, with Ukraine on the agenda. If the talks lead to freezing the front along the current line, every square kilometer Kyiv holds by then will count. Kyiv has not officially confirmed this strategy, but the logic mirrors Russia’s demand for all of Donbas.

In the south, Ukraine has gained ground this year. As early as February, Ukrainian forces made their fastest territorial gains in more than two years east of Zaporizhzhia, helped by Elon Musk’s decision to cut off Russian units’ access to Starlink. According to the French OSINT analyst Clément Molin, Ukraine has now retaken more territory than it lost on the southern front in 2026, wiping out Russia’s 2025 gains in that direction. The worse Russia’s troops there are supplied, the easier it becomes to keep advancing.

Why Crimea Isn’t Cut Off Yet

Whether the plan works is an open question. Russia has so far repaired every damaged bridge: Near Rostov, traffic was rolling again over a temporary bridge a few days after a strike, and the Crimean Bridge itself was quickly reopened after previous attacks. The ferry and parts of the land corridor are still working, and ACLED notes that the campaign depends on Russia’s air defenses in the region staying weakened.

The picture on the ground is mixed, too. The Finnish military analyst Emil Kastehelmi noted as early as the spring that the initial momentum of Ukraine’s counteroffensive had faded. Russia continues to attack near Huliaipole and toward Orikhiv, and according to the Institute for the Study of War, Moscow recently made net gains in, of all places, the Zaporizhzhia region. And Russia is hitting back: Shortly before midnight, ballistic missiles struck Kyiv’s North and South bridges. According to Mr. Zelensky, Moscow’s attacks on the Dnipro bridges are aimed at cutting the country in half.