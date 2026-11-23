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The cybersecurity industry is getting its next giant: CrowdStrike is acquiring the zero trust specialist Zscaler in an all-stock deal valued at an enterprise value of about $43.9 billion, CrowdStrike announced on Monday. Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each share they hold, or about $260.41 a share, a premium of 34 percent to Friday’s closing price.

It is the next megadeal in cybersecurity after Google’s $32 billion acquisition of Wiz, and it comes in a year in which A.I. agents have sharply escalated the threat landscape. During security tests, A.I. models attacked real companies, guessing passwords and harvesting credentials. That new attack surface is exactly what CrowdStrike and Zscaler are targeting.

Buyer CrowdStrike Target Zscaler Enterprise value about $43.9 billion Structure all stock, 1.135 CrowdStrike shares per Zscaler share Price per Zscaler share about $260.41 Premium 34 percent to Friday’s close Ownership after the deal CrowdStrike shareholders 84.1%, Zscaler shareholders 15.9% Combined annual recurring revenue (ARR) more than $10 billion Planned synergies $1 billion in revenue, $500 million in costs per year Expected close second half of CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2028 (August 2027 to January 2028)

From the Endpoint to the Network

Strategically, the acquisition closes a big gap for CrowdStrike. With its Falcon platform, the company is strongest on endpoints, meaning laptops, servers and cloud workloads. Zscaler, on the other hand, controls network traffic: According to CrowdStrike, its Zero Trust Exchange processes more than 750 billion transactions a day across more than 200 locations worldwide. Zscaler protects half of the Fortune 500 and on its own generates $3.9 billion in annual recurring revenue.

Customers will be able to buy both product lines through a single contract. CrowdStrike is particularly targeting the roughly 8,000 Zscaler customers that do not yet use its products and expects to add more than $185 billion to its addressable market by 2029. Revenue synergies are expected to reach $1 billion a year within 30 months of closing, and cost synergies $500 million within 18 to 24 months, mainly from data centers and vendors.

‘A.I. Agents Are Rapidly Becoming the New Weakest Link’

Both chief executives are pitching the deal as an answer to the A.I. era. “Security used to be about keeping the adversary out. Today, safety is required to let AI in,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s founder and chief executive. He sees “a path to become the largest AI safety and security company the world has ever seen.” Zscaler’s founder, Jay Chaudhry, went further: “In the AI era, Zero Trust security has become non-negotiable, and AI agents are rapidly becoming the new weakest link.”

Mr. Chaudhry is staying on. He will continue to lead the Zscaler business and join CrowdStrike’s board. He and his affiliates, who together hold about 34 percent of Zscaler’s shares, have already agreed to vote for the deal. Approval from the remaining Zscaler shareholders and from regulators is still pending.

Wall Street Is Skeptical

The deal got a mixed reception from investors. Zscaler’s shares rose about 13 percent in premarket trading to almost $220, while CrowdStrike’s fell more than 8 percent. Because the offer is paid in CrowdStrike stock, it is now worth less as well: At the current price, it amounts to only about $237 per Zscaler share. Zscaler had struggled this year and was recently down about 13 percent, while CrowdStrike’s stock had nearly doubled.

Analysts also see risks. Jefferies considers the deal sensible and believes it would make CrowdStrike a more formidable competitor to Palo Alto Networks, but it warns of regulatory scrutiny given the size of the transaction. The trade publication BankInfoSecurity points to overlaps, such as in managed detection and response, where Zscaler bought Red Canary in 2025. The acquisition would also be many times larger than anything CrowdStrike has integrated before.

The Race for the Platform

The deal intensifies the race among the big security platforms. Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike’s main rival, has relied on acquisitions for years, including its purchase of the identity specialist CyberArk. Google is expanding its cloud security with Wiz, while Microsoft, Cloudflare, Fortinet and Netskope also sell network and zero trust security. The trend is the same everywhere: Companies want fewer vendors, and whoever can deliver the most from a single source has the advantage.