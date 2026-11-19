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Deutsche Telekom is turning to France for sovereign A.I.: T.Capital Tech Fund, the group’s strategic investment arm, has put 100 million euros (about $111 million) into Mistral AI’s Series D, Telekom announced. The investment is meant to be the first step toward a strategic partnership through which the two companies want to bring trusted European A.I. to German businesses and public institutions.

Infrastructure Meets Models

The division of labor is clear. Telekom contributes its sovereign infrastructure, customer relationships and integration expertise, while Mistral brings its frontier models, enterprise software and deployment capabilities. The focus is on industry and regulated sectors. The partnership will build on Telekom’s investments in A.I. infrastructure in Germany and on Mistral’s growing presence in the country, including a recently opened hub in Munich. T.Capital manages more than 2 billion euros on behalf of the group.

“Our Industrial AI Cloud provides a strong foundation for sovereign AI in Germany,” said Ferri Abolhassan, a member of Deutsche Telekom’s board of management and the chief executive of T-Systems. Businesses must be able to trust the technology while retaining control over their data, he said. Johan Bergqvist, Mistral’s chief financial officer, called Germany “the industrial backbone of Europe,” adding: “Together, DT and Mistral can bring sovereign, trustworthy AI to German industry and public institutions at scale.” Maneesh Sharma, a partner at T.Capital Tech Fund, said he sees “significant potential for Mistral to become a global leader in enterprise AI.”

Mistral’s Series D

Mistral announced its Series D in September. At 3 billion euros, it was the largest equity round ever raised by a European tech company. Samsung Electronics led the round, with PSG Equity and the European Commission’s Scaleup Europe Fund, managed by the Swedish investment firm EQT, as co-leads. Mistral plans to spend the money on computing capacity, infrastructure and international growth. Now Telekom is on board as well.

Mistral AI Series D Amount 3 billion euros (including 100 million euros from T.Capital) Valuation more than 21 billion euros Stage Series D Lead investor Samsung Electronics Co-leads PSG Equity, Scaleup Europe Fund (EQT) New investor T.Capital Tech Fund (Deutsche Telekom) Previous round Series C, 1.7 billion euros, led by ASML (2025) Existing investors including ASML, Nvidia, Microsoft, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed, General Catalyst, Bpifrance

Mistral is also growing through acquisitions. The Paris-based company has bought Emmi AI, an A.I. start-up from Linz, Austria, at a valuation of up to 330 million euros, according to reports, and Linz has since become an official Mistral location. On the technology side, however, Mistral still has work to do: Its flagship Mistral Large 4 has yet to match the best open models from China.

The Race for Sovereign A.I.

With the deal, Telekom is positioning itself in an increasingly crowded market. SAP plans to offer its own solution for Germany’s public sector together with OpenAI through its subsidiary Delos Cloud, and the Schwarz Group is building its own sovereign cloud with Stackit and Schwarz Digits. The latest State of European Tech report shows how far Europe has fallen behind overall: In nine months, the United States invested five times as much in A.I. as Europe did in a decade.