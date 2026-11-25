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The water comes from the tap, the rest from Franconia: The German beverage start-up Drink Betta, based in Schlüsselfeld near Bamberg, has just launched eight sugar-free mix-it-yourself drinks at Billa in Austria. The listing covers all of the chain’s company-run stores nationwide, and independent store owners can add the products to their shelves, too. At the same time, Drink Betta is listed with 10 flavors at REWE stores across Germany.

Just Add Water

The idea behind Drink Betta: The start-up sells only the powder, and the water is added at home or on the go. That cuts out shipping ready-made drinks that consist mostly of water. One serving makes half a liter. In stores, a pack of five costs €2.99, or about 60 cents per drink. In its own online shop, Drink Betta sells cans with 50 servings, which works out to about 70 cents per drink, according to its website.

At Billa, shoppers can choose from two flavors each of black ice tea and matcha ice tea, two cola varieties and two flavors from the Zero Juicy line, which Drink Betta markets as a sugar-free alternative to juice. All drinks are sugar-free, contain fiber from inulin and, according to the website, no aspartame.

The goal is hardly modest: Drink Betta wants to become “the Coca-Cola of the 21st century,” according to its press release. Andreas Serwotka, a founder and the managing director, is betting on familiar flavors without sugar and on selling drinks as powder.

Its Own Recipes, Its Own Production

Drink Betta was founded in 2025 by Mr. Serwotka and Alexander Rizzelli. According to the company, the two come from food development and have more than 10 years of experience in the food industry. Drink Betta develops and produces all its products itself at its headquarters in Schlüsselfeld.

When it launched in the fall of 2025, the founders promised “Europe’s largest range of sugar-free soft drinks in powder form,” according to the regional newspaper Fränkischer Tag. In addition to ice teas and sodas, the start-up also sells milkshakes and frappés online. According to its website, Drink Betta has sold more than 150,000 drinks so far. The company does not name any outside investors.

Waterdrop’s Home Turf

With its Austrian launch, Drink Betta is entering the territory of a well-known rival: The Vienna-based scale-up waterdrop has become one of the best-known mix-it-yourself drink brands with its sugar-free microdrink cubes. There are also players such as the Berlin start-up Holy, which is pushing into supermarket shelves with drink powders as well.