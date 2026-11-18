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One of the world’s biggest oil producers is buying gasoline from Morocco, and Ukrainian long-range drones are to blame.

Ukraine has sharply escalated its attacks on Russia’s oil industry in recent weeks. Since late October, about 10 of Russia’s 35 major refineries have been hit, according to the Kyiv Post, most recently the Afipsky and Ilsky plants in the Krasnodar region once again. Shortly before that, drones struck Gazprom’s Salavat refinery in Bashkortostan, about 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 1,441 Ukrainian drones overnight into Tuesday, a record since the start of the full-scale invasion.

More Than Half of Gasoline Output Affected

The consequences are measurable. The refineries in Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod are reportedly at a standstill, Ryazan is running at only about 10 percent of capacity, according to Michael Bohnert, an analyst at RAND, and Omsk, the country’s largest refinery, is operating at about half capacity after an attack. The refineries hit account for about 55 percent of Russia’s gasoline production, according to Sergey Vakulenko, an energy expert at the Carnegie Endowment. Reuters reported that daily crude processing fell from about 700,000 tons in late October to about 500,000 tons in mid-November, a drop of roughly 30 percent.

On the commodity exchange in St. Petersburg, gasoline trading fell 31 percent in the week through last Friday, and the widely used AI-92 grade dropped 33 percent. According to Mr. Vakulenko, reserves would cover only about a week of national consumption.

The shortage has long since reached gas stations. At least eight regions are reporting shortages, including Leningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk and Karelia. At least six regions have imposed caps, mostly 30 liters a day. Even in Moscow, Rosneft stations are once again selling no more than 50 liters per vehicle and 20 liters per canister.

Gasoline From Morocco, India and Belarus

To fill the gap, Russia has to import fuel on a large scale. According to the Helsinki-based think tank CREA, Russia imported more than 416,000 tons of gasoline by sea in August and another 234,000 tons in September. By comparison, seaborne imports between 2023 and 2025 peaked at about 5,000 tons a month. The shipments come mainly from Morocco, India and Turkey, Business Insider reported. Indian gasoline was at times offered at twice the Russian exchange price.

On top of that come rail deliveries from Belarus and Kazakhstan. Belarus alone supplied more than one million tons of gasoline to Russia between January and September, with a record 212,000 tons in July. But Belarusian refineries have no spare capacity left, according to an analysis by the economists Dzmitry Kruk and Yahen Makarchuk. Russia has also had a complete ban on gasoline exports in place since April.

There is no end in sight. On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed his staff to expand gasoline imports further and to secure additional fuel that falls below Russia’s emissions standard. Such fuel was previously used mainly for export, the military or state reserves. “We’ll be importing at least until the end of the year,” Mr. Novak said in October.

What Moscow Says

Russian authorities are playing down the damage. After the attack on Salavat, the regional government of Bashkortostan said all facilities were operating normally and there was no critical damage. President Vladimir Putin insists that the Russian economy is still growing. According to Mr. Bohnert of RAND, Russia is still refining about 3.7 million barrels of crude a day despite the attacks, against domestic demand of 3.2 million to 3.8 million barrels. At the end of August, domestic production and imports together covered about 85 percent of gasoline demand.

Data on empty gas stations should also be treated with caution. The share of stations with AI-92 gasoline in stock recently fell from about 60 percent to 50 percent, according to the economist Janis Kluge, who analyzes data from the GdeBenz platform. But Mr. Kluge noted that drivers may be more likely to report empty stations during a crisis. And Ukraine’s claim that more than half of Russia’s refining capacity has been knocked out cannot be independently verified.