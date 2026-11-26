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A simple statistical model beats the big neural networks, and a 20-year-old from Vienna made it onto one of the most important AI conferences in finance to prove it. Leander Immanuel Klinger has just presented his paper “Simpler Is Sometimes Better” at ACM ICAIF at Bocconi University in Milan. Mr. Klinger graduated from HTL Spengergasse, a technical high school in Vienna, as part of its high-potential program, then completed a bachelor’s degree in software engineering at the University of Lancashire in a single year and turned his thesis into a conference paper as its sole author.

In it, he pitted 10 model architectures against one another across 1,440 configurations under identical conditions, using news sentiment to predict stock prices. The result: A classic statistical method beat every neural network tested, and one and the same model jumped from last place to second place depending only on the random seed used in training. For Mr. Klinger, the paper is above all a critique of research practice in his field, because many studies can hardly be compared with one another.

Mr. Klinger is currently doing his mandatory military service as a firefighter in the Austrian Armed Forces. On the side, he is building the start-up EllieOS with two co-founders, which aims to take tax law, social insurance and bureaucracy off the hands of the self-employed.

An Operating System for Your Business

The name says it all. “An operating system absorbs the complexity of the hardware so you can simply work on your computer. EllieOS does the same for your business, except that what lies underneath is tax law, social insurance and bureaucracy,” Mr. Klinger told Trending Topics.

On the surface, users manage clients, projects, working hours, invoices and bookkeeping in EllieOS. Freelancers come first; in the long run, the software is meant to cover entire companies. The real core lies underneath: The team builds the rules that usually only tax advisers and lawyers know directly into the infrastructure. “Compliant is the default,” Mr. Klinger said. “If there is only one legally compliant way to issue an invoice, you don’t need to know the rules to follow them.”

AI With Guardrails

EllieOS is operated through Ellie, the company’s own AI, hosted in the EU. Users describe what they need in their own words, and Ellie takes care of it. Mr. Klinger knows that language models are not always reliable. “LLMs are never entirely predictable. But because Ellie only works with vetted, secure building blocks, the end result always holds up legally,” he said. Users decide for themselves what Ellie is allowed to do. Anyone who prefers a different model can connect it via the MCP protocol.

The Fear of a Surprise Bill

Mr. Klinger sees the problem less in the business ideas themselves. “Starting a company rarely fails because of the what. People know what they want to do,” he said. What they lack, he added, is the knowledge of what it means to run a business. Founders are forced to become bureaucrats, tax experts and lawyers on the side. “And the nasty part is that you don’t know what you don’t know. You only notice a mistake when, in your third year, the back payment to the social insurance fund comes due or you’ve quietly crossed the small-business threshold.”

According to Mr. Klinger, such horror stories keep many people from starting a business. He expects AI to change that: “With AI, far more people will want to start companies, often on their own, and the uncertainty that comes from a lack of business knowledge will be their biggest hurdle.” EllieOS wants to answer the same recurring questions once, build the answers into the system and update them when laws change.

Austria First, Then Europe

Austria is the first country package of legal rules, and for every additional EU country, a separate set of rules is to be built on the same technical foundation. Mr. Klinger frames this in decidedly political terms: “If Europe can’t manage politically to build a true single market, we’ll simply take it into our own hands.”

EllieOS is entering a crowded market, however. Accounting and invoicing tools such as sevdesk and Lexware Office compete for freelancers, as do tax apps like Taxfix, which recently bought the London banking fintech Countingup.

Co-Founders Who Code With Claude Max

The founding team met this year at the European Forum Alpbach. Samuel Klinger is the chief compliance officer. He studied business law at WU Vienna, where he is now doing his master’s, and works as a self-employed compliance consultant focusing on anti-money laundering and sanctions law. “He’s the reason EllieOS gets in touch with you before the tax office does,” Leander Klinger said. Tobias Gärtner, a self-employed photographer and videographer in the start-up scene, runs operations as the “Chief Nachdenk Officer,” or chief thinking officer. The idea for EllieOS grew out of his own problems with bureaucracy and those of other freelancers.

The whole team writes code, even though only Leander Klinger has a technical background. He brought the workflow with AI coding agents over from his research and built his own context systems for it, through which his co-founders also contribute code. “All they had to do was buy Claude Max, because the token draw is too high,” Mr. Klinger said. From the paper, he said, he mostly took away an obsession with benchmarks: He rarely trusts the first model that comes along just because it seems right. Leander and Samuel Klinger are also taking part with EllieOS in the Entrepreneurial Leadership Program of AustrianStartups.

Open Beta in Mid-December

EllieOS has been in development for three months, and an alpha version has been online for a month. The open beta is set to start in mid-December. The start-up is not yet generating revenue; the team has so far conducted five interviews with potential customers, and 20 people are on the waiting list. Mr. Klinger did not say whether a funding round is planned.