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A boiler room the size of a parking space, now with Japanese technology inside: The Salzburg-based energy tech company EnerCube has formed a strategic partnership with the electronics group Panasonic. Together, the two companies are launching a new, more powerful series of prefabricated heat pump heating units that, for the first time, is designed to supply large commercial, industrial and municipal buildings as well. The partnership is being unveiled at the Expo Real real estate fair in Munich, with a market launch planned in Germany and Austria from 2027.

How the Cubes Work

EnerCube builds so-called Cubes: fully equipped heating units that are placed outside a building and connected to its heating system. Heat pumps, heating technology, controls and sound insulation are all installed at the factory. A Cube takes up roughly the space of a parking spot, stands about 2.6 meters tall and can provide cooling and hot water in addition to heating. It is available with a wooden facade or a green roof on request.

The idea behind it: Anyone replacing oil and gas heating systems in existing buildings often struggles with cramped equipment rooms, complex installations, a shortage of skilled workers and strict noise requirements. Because the Cubes arrive ready to go, heating systems in large building portfolios can be replaced in series and without long interruptions to the heat supply.

Where EnerCube and Panasonic Work Together

The partnership covers both technology and sales:

Heat pumps: For the new series, EnerCube is integrating air-source heat pumps from Panasonic’s Big Aquarea M series. They are made at Panasonic’s plant in Pilsen, Czech Republic, which opened last year.

For the new series, EnerCube is integrating air-source heat pumps from Panasonic’s Big Aquarea M series. They are made at Panasonic’s plant in Pilsen, Czech Republic, which opened last year. Production: EnerCube remains responsible for developing and building the complete heating units.

EnerCube remains responsible for developing and building the complete heating units. Sales: The Cubes will be sold through EnerCube, Panasonic and other partners. EnerCube gains access to new customer groups, while Panasonic adds prefabricated heating units to its lineup.

The Cubes will be sold through EnerCube, Panasonic and other partners. EnerCube gains access to new customer groups, while Panasonic adds prefabricated heating units to its lineup. Output: The new series delivers up to 180 kilowatts of heat pump capacity. Larger buildings that previously needed two Cubes can now be supplied with a single unit, at lower investment costs than the existing series.

“We want to make replacing heating systems so simple that even large building portfolios can switch to sustainable heating with manageable effort and economically viable investment costs,” said David Riedl, co-founder and managing director of EnerCube. For Panasonic, the partnership adds “a new approach to serial heating replacement” to its portfolio, said José Manuel Alves, regional director for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning in the DACH region, Ireland and Britain.

From Housing to Industry

So far, EnerCube has focused mainly on apartment buildings and the residential real estate sector, which will remain a priority. The company was founded in 2023 by Laurenz Sutterlüty and David Riedl in Köstendorf near Salzburg. Its most important customer to date is Vonovia, Europe’s largest residential landlord, which plans to purchase more than 1,000 units through 2029 and has taken a stake of about 10 percent in EnerCube. According to the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce, revenue tripled in 2025 and the team grew to 18 people. The Cubes are currently built by a manufacturing partner in Aachen, Germany. In addition to the hardware, EnerCube offers digital tools to calculate the conversion of entire neighborhoods and real estate portfolios.

Tailwinds and Headwinds

The timing of the expansion is both favorable and difficult. Across Europe, heat pump sales have picked up sharply since the Iran war drove up oil and gas prices. Sales rose 17 percent in the first quarter, according to the European Heat Pump Association, with Germany growing faster than average. In Austria, however, sales plunged 30 percent over the same period, as Trending Topics reported. The main reason is the lack of government subsidies.

Competition is also fierce. Alongside established manufacturers, young companies are pushing into the market, such as the Tyrolean scale-up Lambda, which recently reached 100 million euros in revenue, and Sweden’s Aira, which sells heat pumps including installation directly to households. EnerCube, by contrast, is focusing on large buildings and replacing heating systems in series.