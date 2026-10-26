Former GitHub Chief Thomas Dohmke Takes On His Old Company With Entire

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He left GitHub as its last chief executive, and now he wants to replace it: The German founder Thomas Dohmke has just unveiled his start-up Entire as an alternative to the developer platform. According to the company blog, Entire is the first so-called Git forge built specifically for collaboration between A.I. agents and humans: a platform where developers manage, review and ship their code in a world in which agents write most of it.

Trails Instead of Pull Requests

Entire is built on three new building blocks:

The Trail: It replaces the classic pull request, in which developers review code changes line by line. Instead, several A.I. agents score the code on every push against custom evaluations, for example on security or “slop,” meaning low-quality A.I.-generated code. The results are collected in front of developers like a pilot’s heads-up display. Once all criteria are met, the code can be merged without anyone reading every line, according to Entire.

It replaces the classic pull request, in which developers review code changes line by line. Instead, several A.I. agents score the code on every push against custom evaluations, for example on security or “slop,” meaning low-quality A.I.-generated code. The results are collected in front of developers like a pilot’s heads-up display. Once all criteria are met, the code can be merged without anyone reading every line, according to Entire. Distributed Git hosting: Entire runs on its own Git-compatible server. Pushes are up to 89 times faster than on GitHub and six times faster than on Cursor Origin, the company says. Private repositories can be hosted in the United States, the European Union, India or Australia, which matters especially for data protection in Europe.

Entire runs on its own Git-compatible server. Pushes are up to 89 times faster than on GitHub and six times faster than on Cursor Origin, the company says. Private repositories can be hosted in the United States, the European Union, India or Australia, which matters especially for data protection in Europe. Continuous Memory: Coding agents’ sessions are stored directly in the repository and remain searchable for other agents. A codebase graph is meant to save up to 71 percent on tokens, and an “agentic brain” is meant to stop agents from repeating the same mistakes.

A Trail in Entire: review agents score risk, slop and intent drift before code is merged. © Entire

Entire is also partnering with the C.I. providers Buildkite and Depot, so developers can bring their automated build and test pipelines over from GitHub Actions.

“Agents Now Write Almost All of It”

“The Pull Request revolutionized first open-source and later enterprise software development,” Mr. Dohmke said. “But agents now write almost all of it, faster and more complex than ever before.” With Trails, he said, Entire treats the idea, the agent trace and the outcome of a developer’s session as first-class artifacts for review alongside the code.

Last year, Mr. Dohmke announced he was stepping down as GitHub’s chief executive to become a founder again. GitHub was then folded into Microsoft’s CoreAI division and has not had its own chief executive since. In February, Entire raised a $60 million (about €53.5 million) seed round at a valuation of $300 million, which the company calls the largest seed round in the history of developer tools. The round was led by Felicis, with participation from Madrona, Microsoft’s venture fund M12, Cherry Ventures, Picus Capital and Global Founders Capital, as well as angel investors such as the Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang and the Datadog chief executive Olivier Pomel. The team has since grown to 50 people.

The Competition

Entire is not the only challenger. GitHub itself has been struggling with stability: The platform has recorded hundreds of incidents recently, partly because A.I. agents generate more than 17 million pull requests a month. In August, GitHub went down worldwide for almost eight hours, on the very day the coding start-up Cursor launched its own GitHub alternative, Origin. Cursor is now owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. GitLab is also working on a new generation of source code management for agents, and the code editor Zed has launched Delta, its own environment for working with agents.

The biggest hurdle for all challengers remains the same, though: Large companies have invested a great deal of money and effort in standardizing their development on GitHub. Entire is therefore initially targeting A.I.-native teams. Public repositories, self-hosting and offerings for open-source projects and large enterprises are to follow.