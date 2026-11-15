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One arson attack on a drone maker, and Russia loses one of its last open land routes into the European Union: Estonia will close all of its border crossings with Russia from early December.

The foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, announced the decision on Sunday. “Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences,” he wrote on X. According to the Estonian public broadcaster ERR, the move affects the three remaining road crossings at Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula, which are currently open only to pedestrians and trucks, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estonians who are in Russia have two weeks to return. After that, the journey home “could become long and complicated,” warned the interior minister, Igor Taro. The government plans to decide in the coming days whether the closure will be temporary.

The Trigger: An Arson Attempt on Threod Systems

The decision follows an attack early Saturday. Shortly after 3 a.m., attackers tried to smash windows at the drone maker Threod Systems in Viimsi, near Tallinn, pour flammable liquid into the building and set off an explosion. The company’s security staff intervened and foiled the attack. No one was hurt, and according to the authorities, production and deliveries are unaffected.

Threod is no minor player: The company builds reconnaissance and combat drones, which it supplies to Ukraine, among others. Its Cata B launch catapult was recently used for the first launches of British strike drones from the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, and Britain’s Ministry of Defence has selected the system for the British Army’s Asgard drone program.

Investigators moved fast:

Arrests: Eight suspects were detained, all living in Latvia. Four are Latvian citizens and four hold Latvian non-citizen status, and several have criminal records. Prosecutors have requested pretrial detention for five of them.

Eight suspects were detained, all living in Latvia. Four are Latvian citizens and four hold Latvian non-citizen status, and several have criminal records. Prosecutors have requested pretrial detention for five of them. Searches: Latvia’s State Security Service searched nine locations and found explosive devices, pyrotechnics, ammunition, phones and data storage devices.

Latvia’s State Security Service searched nine locations and found explosive devices, pyrotechnics, ammunition, phones and data storage devices. Who ordered it: According to Estonia’s Internal Security Service, known as Kapo, Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, commissioned and coordinated the attack. “This was another attempt by Russia to carry out an act of sabotage in Estonia,” said Kapo’s director general, Margo Palloson.

It is the second attack on Estonia’s defense industry within a few months. In August, there was an arson attack on Milrem Robotics, a maker of ground drones that are also in use in Ukraine. Tallinn attributes that attack to Russian intelligence as well. The focus on smaller drone companies fits warnings from five European intelligence agencies that Russia is targeting Europe’s defense chiefs and drone start-ups.

The Rationale: Fewer Openings for the GRU

The government’s main argument is security. Russia’s intelligence services use the border crossings to influence people, said Prime Minister Kristen Michal, so Estonia “must be prepared to reduce the risks we face.” The closure sends a clear message that attacks on the country’s defense industry and defense capabilities are unacceptable, he said. Russia wants Estonia to be afraid, to hesitate and to weaken its support for Ukraine. “Estonia’s response is the opposite.”

Mr. Tsahkna adds a second argument: Less border traffic also makes it harder to circumvent sanctions. Mr. Taro noted that Estonia had already restricted traffic at the crossings several times, each time warning that further escalation could lead to a full closure. “Now that moment has arrived.”

The border has been a flash point for some time. Since 2022, most Russians holding tourist visas have been barred from entering, cars with Russian license plates have been banned since 2023, and since early 2024 cars can no longer cross the bridge at Narva. In May 2024, Russia removed border buoys on the Narva River, and last year Estonia closed the road through the so-called Saatse Boot after armed Russian soldiers were spotted there. Finland shut all of its crossings with Russia at the end of 2023.

Mr. Tsahkna has informed his counterparts in Finland, Latvia and Lithuania and plans to push for tougher sanctions and a stricter visa policy toward Russia at Monday’s meeting of E.U. foreign ministers in Brussels. Moscow has not yet commented on the accusations or the border closure, but it routinely rejects similar sabotage allegations from Europe.

What the Closure Means for Narva

The decision will hit the border city of Narva hardest. About 90 percent of its residents speak Russian, and many have family and friends just across the river in the Russian town of Ivangorod. The bridge between the two fortresses is one of the few land routes from the E.U. into Russia that remain open. Because Finland’s border is closed, more than a third of travelers at Narva recently came from Finland.

As recently as early 2025, the leadership of Estonia’s Interior Ministry considered a closure the wrong approach. The interior minister at the time, Lauri Laanemets, said shutting the border would not solve the security problem and would mainly hurt local residents. Narva’s mayor, Katri Raik, accused the Isamaa party, which was then calling for a closure, of deliberately provoking the city’s Russian-speaking population, Interfax reported. The border also plays only a limited role in GRU recruitment: According to Mr. Palloson, the agency deliberately recruits E.U. residents who can move freely within the Schengen area, often from criminal circles or among people in financial distress. The eight suspects in the Threod case also lived in Latvia.