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Better no EU Inc at all than one nobody needs: That demand is now coming from inside the E.U.’s own innovation machinery.

The European Commission should withdraw its proposal for a European start-up company form, says Ann Mettler, a member of the board of the European Innovation Council (E.I.C.). “Rather than some really lame EU Inc that doesn’t really deliver anything, it would be better for the European Commission to withdraw it,” Mettler said during a panel discussion at the Commission’s Research and Innovation Days, Science|Business reports. Mettler previously headed the Commission’s in-house think tank and was vice president for Europe at Breakthrough Energy, the climate fund founded by Bill Gates.

‘Completely Watered Down’

In principle, Mettler considers EU Inc urgently needed: It is “a low-cost, high-impact reform” required to do business in a fragmented and, “in most instances, pathetic so-called single market.” But “now it’s been completely watered down both by the European Parliament and the Council, and that’s unacceptable.”

She is referring to the changes both institutions have made since the proposal was presented in March:

Council: In agreeing on their negotiating position, member states removed the Commission’s central registry and the unified insolvency framework for start-ups. E.U.-wide stock options now apply only to companies with up to 750 employees and €150 million in revenue, and the implementation period grows from 12 to 21 months.

In agreeing on their negotiating position, member states removed the Commission’s central registry and the unified insolvency framework for start-ups. E.U.-wide stock options now apply only to companies with up to 750 employees and €150 million in revenue, and the implementation period grows from 12 to 21 months. Parliament: Lawmakers want to add safeguards for national labor law, such as a requirement to actually operate in the country of registration. The vote in the responsible committee collapsed for the third time this week because political groups could not agree on rules for employee participation. Without a Parliament position, negotiations with the Council cannot begin.

That makes it unlikely EU Inc will be adopted this year as planned.

Plan B: Benelux Goes First

Instead of the lowest common denominator, Mettler suggests that a smaller group of countries move ahead. Her example is the Benelux countries, which could use a joint company form to strengthen their chip industry, combining research from Belgium’s microelectronics center Imec, the Dutch chip equipment maker ASML and capital from Luxembourg. “We need someone to step forward and just do it the right way,” Mettler said.

Legal Scholars Warn of the Court of Justice

She is getting support from three legal scholars. Luca Enriques (Bocconi and Oxford), Casimiro Nigro (Leeds) and Tobias Tröger (Goethe University Frankfurt) are also calling on the Commission to withdraw the text in the Oxford Business Law Blog. Their arguments:

Patchwork: With the changes from the Council and Parliament, the 28th regime would become “27 regimes wearing the same badge: a thin layer of EU rules, a thick layer of national default law, and a name.” Founders would still need local lawyers.

With the changes from the Council and Parliament, the 28th regime would become “27 regimes wearing the same badge: a thin layer of EU rules, a thick layer of national default law, and a name.” Founders would still need local lawyers. Shaky legal basis: The Commission bases the regulation on the single market provision, Article 114 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the E.U., which does not require unanimity. If the Court of Justice strikes the regulation down, it would fall away retroactively. “No venture fund will put money into a legal form whose existence a court can erase after the fact.”

The Commission bases the regulation on the single market provision, Article 114 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the E.U., which does not require unanimity. If the Court of Justice strikes the regulation down, it would fall away retroactively. “No venture fund will put money into a legal form whose existence a court can erase after the fact.” Alternative: Instead of a regulation, they propose a directive requiring every member state to offer a start-up-friendly national company form, with flexible share classes, digital formation and cross-border recognition.

Fix It, Don’t Bury It

Most supporters of EU Inc, however, want to repair it rather than abandon it. The EU-INC initiative around the Austrian investor Andreas Klinger, backed by more than 26,000 people and founders from the orbit of Stripe, Mistral AI, Klarna and Wise, has criticized the dilution for months but is fighting for fixes in the negotiations. The E.U. industry commissioner, Stéphane Séjourné, also urged member states in October not to weaken the proposal further. The German Startup Association sees the Council position as a “minimum viable product” that can be built on, as long as no further cuts are made.

Pressure is also coming from the other side, though with the opposite aim: The European Trade Union Confederation is calling for the process to be halted until workers’ rights are adequately protected. It fears companies will deliberately choose countries with weak employee participation rules. Caught between these fronts, Parliament now has to find a new date for the committee vote.