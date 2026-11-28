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On paper, plug-in hybrids run almost entirely on electricity. On the road, they mostly burn gasoline, and that is not going to change much for now: The European Commission has just announced that it wants to postpone a planned tightening of how CO2 emissions from plug-in hybrids are calculated until 2030. The reprieve applies only to models with an electric range of at least 80 kilometers. The auto industry had lobbied for it for months.

What the ‘Utility Factor’ Is

During type approval, the utility factor sets how much of its driving a plug-in hybrid is assumed to do on electricity. The higher that assumed share, the lower the official CO2 figure, and the more the cars help manufacturers meet the EU’s fleet CO2 targets. The problem: The assumptions were far too optimistic. According to the Commission’s own real-world data, collected from the cars’ on-board fuel consumption meters, plug-in hybrids registered in 2021 emitted on average 3.5 times as much CO2 on the road as in the lab. For gasoline and diesel cars, the gap was about 20 percent.

That is why the EU decided to tighten the utility factor in two steps. The first has applied to new models since 2025 and to all new registrations since this year. The second, the Euro 6e-bis-FCM emissions standard, was set to take effect for new models in 2027 and for all new cars in 2028. A calculation by the environmental group Transport & Environment (T&E) shows how big the jump is: For a plug-in hybrid with 70 kilometers of range, the assumed electric share falls from 80 percent under the old rules to 54 percent in the first step and 34 percent in the second. Official CO2 figures rise accordingly.

What the Commission Is Planning

Under the draft, plug-in hybrids with an electric range of at least 80 kilometers could continue to be approved and registered under the 2025 rules until the end of 2029, so the second step would not apply to them until 2030. From then on, the Commission plans to update the utility factor regularly based on real-world driving data. For models with less range, the tightening will still take effect in 2027.

The Commission cites continuity, less red tape and regulatory clarity for manufacturers. The 80-kilometer threshold is also meant to encourage plug-in hybrids with longer ranges. The Commission itself acknowledges that the gap between the lab and the road will persist: Postponing the update means the discrepancy “remains stable.”

The change is to apply retroactively from the end of November. Member states are being consulted in the relevant technical committee, and the change to the Euro 6 rules must also be reviewed by the European Parliament and the Council.

The Industry Wanted More

For the auto industry, it is a partial victory. Germany’s auto industry association, VDA, demanded in early November that the tightening be halted immediately and warned that some 50,000 jobs were at risk in Germany alone. In October, VDA’s president, Hildegard Müller, had already called a suspension of only three years “clearly insufficient” and additional conditions “incomprehensible.” That is exactly what is coming now: three years, with a minimum range.

According to the research group InfluenceMap, the European carmakers’ association ACEA and the suppliers’ association CLEPA had also pushed for a freeze of the utility factor since 2025, alongside VDA. Carmakers are betting heavily on plug-in hybrids, partly because the Commission proposed in December 2025 to soften the 2035 phaseout of combustion engines, requiring a 90 percent cut in CO2 instead of 100 percent. That would allow plug-in hybrids to be sold after 2035. In the European Parliament, a compromise at 87.5 percent is on the table. At the same time, Chinese carmakers have been pushing into the market with plug-in hybrids since the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese electric cars (Trending Topics reported).

Why Critics Call It a Loophole

Environmental groups see plug-in hybrids mainly as an accounting trick. According to an analysis by T&E, the old rules assumed that plug-in hybrids from 2021 to 2023 drove 84 percent of the time on electricity, while the real figure was 27 percent. On the road, the cars emit an average of 135 grams of CO2 per kilometer, the group found, only 19 percent less than conventional combustion cars. For drivers, that means energy costs more than €500 a year higher than the official figures suggest, according to T&E.

The logic of the 80-kilometer threshold is also disputed. T&E found no evidence in the data that a longer range leads to more electric driving. Plug-in hybrids with more than 75 kilometers of range even emitted more CO2 on the road than those with 45 to 75 kilometers. The Commission’s own data likewise showed that longer ranges have so far not led to a higher share of electric driving.