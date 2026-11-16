Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

Europe has long since picked up the tab for Kyiv’s defense: The European Commission has just sent another 1.71 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to Ukraine to buy drones, ammunition and air defense systems, including early-warning radars and missiles. It is already the eighth payment from the defense component of the 90 billion euro Ukraine Support Loan, the Commission said in a press release. The equipment will be bought from Ukrainian and European manufacturers, with about 40 percent of the money going to defense companies based in the E.U.

How Much Money Flows in 2026

The Ukraine Support Loan is the E.U.’s main financing tool for this year. Up to 45 billion euros are earmarked for 2026, including 28.3 billion euros for Ukraine’s defense industry and 16.7 billion euros in budget support. The figures at a glance:

Item Amount Ukraine Support Loan, total up to 90 billion euros Earmarked for 2026 up to 45 billion euros Defense component 2026 28.3 billion euros Budget support 2026 16.7 billion euros Already disbursed for defense 18.1 billion euros Still available for defense in 2026 10.2 billion euros Total E.U. aid still available in 2026 23.6 billion euros

Besides the rest of the loan, the 23.6 billion euros that can still flow before the end of the year include almost 4.4 billion euros in budget support from the Ukraine Facility. The money is released only if Ukraine meets the legally required conditions. Andrius Kubilius, the E.U.’s commissioner for defense and space, said new payments would follow “very soon.”

237.6 Billion Euros Since the War Began

Since Russia’s invasion in 2022, the E.U. and its member states have provided Ukraine with a total of 237.6 billion euros in military, financial and humanitarian support, according to the Commission. Of that, 3.8 billion euros came from the proceeds of immobilized Russian assets.

When it comes to weapons, individual countries have stepped up sharply. According to the Kiel Institute’s Ukraine Support Tracker, European military aid in 2025 was 67 percent above the average for 2022 to 2024. Germany provided about 9 billion euros in 2025, Britain 5.4 billion, Sweden 3.7 billion, Norway 3.6 billion and Denmark 2.6 billion.

The U.S. Steps Back

Until early 2025, the United States was Ukraine’s most important single weapons supplier. By February 2025, U.S. military aid had added up to about 65 billion euros, according to the Kiel Institute, almost exactly as much as all of Europe’s. Since President Trump took office, the flow has all but dried up: For 2025, the Kiel Institute recorded just one U.S. military package of about 0.4 billion euros, approved in January under the previous administration. Overall, U.S. aid fell by 99 percent in 2025.

Aid to Ukraine Europe United States Total aid through February 2025 about 138 billion euros about 115 billion euros Military aid through February 2025 about 64 billion euros about 65 billion euros Military aid in 2025 67% above the 2022 to 2024 average about 0.4 billion euros

Still, the United States has not left the picture entirely. Through NATO’s PURL program, European countries buy American weapons such as Patriot missiles for Ukraine, worth at least 3.7 billion euros by the end of 2025. According to the Kiel Institute, about three-quarters of the Patriot missiles delivered to Ukraine came from this pool. The U.S. defense industry keeps earning, and Europe foots the bill. How long the waits can be is shown by the deal for 500 Patriot missiles, which are not due to be delivered until after 2030.

How Much Actually Arrives

The big totals should be read with caution, though. According to the Kiel Institute, Europe almost offset the collapse in U.S. aid in 2025, but European military aid declined again in early 2026, from an average of about 2.4 billion euros a month in 2025 to about 2 billion euros a month from January to April. Money from the new E.U. loan only began to flow after the Council set the aid for 2026 in April.

Then there is the question of what gets counted. The German government reports 100 billion euros in bilateral aid to Ukraine, but the Kiel Institute can classify only about 41.7 billion euros of that as actual aid to Ukraine. About 35.9 billion euros was spent in Germany, largely on Ukrainian refugees, and another 22 billion euros are future commitments for military aid. And most of the new E.U. money reaches Kyiv as a loan.