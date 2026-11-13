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Statistics can be comforting: North America has posted its first year-over-year increase in electric vehicle sales this year, but it owes that mostly to a dismal month a year ago. Worldwide, 2.09 million EVs were sold in October, up 8 percent from a year earlier and down 3 percent from September, according to new data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. That brings sales for the first 10 months of the year to 17.5 million, up 5 percent. The figures include battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) among passenger cars and light-duty vehicles.

Region October 2026 vs. Prior Year vs. Prior Month January to October vs. Prior Year China 1.14 million -12% +5% 9.1 million -11% Europe 0.51 million +36% -17% 4.5 million +31% North America 0.13 million +24% 0% 1.3 million -21% Rest of World 0.30 million +85% -2% 2.6 million +93% Global 2.09 million +8% -3% 17.5 million +5%

Europe Keeps Accelerating

Europe sold 510,000 EVs in October, up 36 percent from a year earlier. That is faster than the region’s 31 percent growth for the year so far. Fully electric cars did most of the work, with sales up 49 percent, while plug-in hybrids grew just 7 percent. Sales fell 17 percent from September’s record, but September had been inflated by Britain’s twice-yearly license plate change.

In Germany, EVs accounted for more than 45 percent of new car registrations, the highest share since December 2022, when buyers rushed to purchase before subsidies were cut. Sales of fully electric cars in Germany rose almost 80 percent to more than 95,000. Britain grew 30 percent, even though a government purchase grant was already in place a year earlier, albeit for fewer models. Portugal leads on market share, with EVs making up 55 percent of new cars in October.

North America Stabilizes at a Lower Level

North America sold 130,000 EVs, up 24 percent from a year earlier. It is the region’s first annual increase this year, but sales for the year to date are still down 21 percent. The United States accounted for about 110,000 of those sales.

The catch: The federal EV tax credit expired at the end of September 2025, and sales collapsed afterward. October is therefore the first month compared with a period without the incentive. The U.S. market “has stabilised at a lower level rather than recovered,” said Charles Lester, data manager at Benchmark. Flat sales compared with September fit that picture.

China Shrinks and Exports

China, the world’s largest market, sold 1.14 million EVs in October, down 12 percent from a year earlier, an improvement on September’s 18 percent decline. Because the overall passenger car market is shrinking even faster, the EV share still reached a new high.

Chinese automakers keep producing and are looking for buyers abroad. Nearly 600,000 battery electric and plug-in hybrid passenger cars were exported in October, a new monthly record, up from 558,000 in September. BYD leads the way, having sold more than 300,000 fully electric cars in a single month for the first time in October, more than the United States did in the entire third quarter. Headwinds are coming in 2027: The E.U. has agreed with China to cap imports of Chinese-built hybrids, and starting in April 2027, China will cut its export VAT rebate for EVs from 13 to 9 percent.

Growth With an Expiration Date

The rest of the world is growing fastest, with sales up 85 percent to 300,000 EVs in October. Benchmark urges caution, however. In Australia, EV sales more than tripled, but dealers are earning little from it because more and more brands, many of them Chinese, are competing for the same buyers and squeezing margins. In Brazil, many of the boom’s drivers are set to fade: Importers rushed vehicles into the country ahead of phased tariff increases, and a fuel crisis gave demand an extra push. Once the tariffs are fully in place and fuel prices ease, BYD’s local production, which is also set to supply Argentina and Mexico, will be the main remaining support, according to Benchmark.