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Customs tariff codes are among the least glamorous topics in business, and that is exactly what a Berlin A.I. start-up has now turned into an exit.

The European customs software group CONEX is acquiring traide AI, the start-up announced. The High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), which led traide’s seed round in 2023, is selling its stake as part of the deal. Both sides have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The brand, headquarters and team will remain in Berlin, and the three founders, Leonie Althaus, Hendrik Niemann and Philipp Friebertshäuser, will continue to run the company. traide currently employs more than 25 people and is hiring for ten more positions. Within the group, traide will join the research and innovation division, where it will develop new products with the CONEX teams behind the A.I. agents ALBA and LEO.

“By joining CONEX, which covers the entire customs declaration process, we can combine our expertise and scale our approach across Europe much faster than we could alone. Most importantly, traide stays traide: same brand, same team, same mission,” said Leonie Althaus, the chief executive and a co-founder.

A.I. Instead of Tariff Manuals

traide tackles a problem every internationally active company knows: Every product has to be assigned a customs tariff code for export or import, and export controls have to be checked as well. Until now, that has largely been manual work. traide’s A.I. handles the classification and checks export controls directly in E.R.P. systems such as SAP, Oracle and Microsoft Dynamics. According to the company, it was trained on more than 500,000 verified customs decisions and cuts manual effort by up to 80 percent. The platform has already classified more than five million products. The timing is favorable: The E.U. customs reform, in force since late September and set to apply in stages from 2027, significantly raises the bar for clean product data.

The business is growing quickly. At the end of 2023, traide had five customers; by the end of 2024, it had about 100, and today it has more than 300 across more than 40 industries, including BMW, Siemens Healthineers, RIMOWA, Schneider Electric and OBI. Recurring revenue has doubled within twelve months and is in the seven figures, according to traide.

Two Years of Research and a Lost Key Customer

Getting there was a grind. traide was founded in 2021 in the incubator of CODE University in Berlin. The team spent two years on research and model training before the product was ready for market. After its first pilot project, the start-up then lost the very first major customer it had ever won.

The seven-figure seed round led by HTGF followed in 2023. Smart Infrastructure Ventures, Prequel Ventures and business angels, including the founders of Taxdoo and Byrd, also took part. “When we invested in traide in the seed round, we were convinced that anyone who wants to automate customs processes has to start with product data, not the declaration,” said Ulrich Schmitt, a partner at HTGF.

CONEX Expands Across Europe

For CONEX, the acquisition is part of an expansion strategy. The group has its historical headquarters in Orchies, near Lille, and has already acquired the Danish customs software provider Lector. Just days ago, CONEX entered the German market with its own subsidiary in Saarbrücken, offering A.I. agents for tasks such as extracting document data and tariff classification. Including traide, CONEX employs more than 130 people and has over 2,300 customers, and more than 10,000 customs declarants across Europe use its products, according to the company. Through CONEX, traide now reaches customers in ten European countries.

“In Berlin, I met a team that has earned the trust of major industrial companies,” said Bertrand Gruson, the chief executive of CONEX. Together, he said, the group wants to take the technology further “while preserving what makes it strong.”

The Customs Market Is Consolidating

The deal is part of a wave of consolidation in customs software. The Australian logistics software group WiseTech Global has bought European providers such as Germany’s ZNet Group and Italy’s Aco Informatica in recent years, and the service provider Customs Support Group is also growing through acquisitions. Established players such as AEB and Descartes are also in the market.

traide is not alone among start-ups either. The Austrian customs start-up Digicust, for example, has raised €2.3 million and uses A.I. to automate customs declarations. For smaller specialists like traide, joining a larger provider is becoming an obvious option, especially as the big players develop their own A.I. agents for tariff classification.