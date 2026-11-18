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Just four years after its founding, the Vienna cloud specialist ORBIT Cloud Solutions is giving up its independence, at least on paper.

The Vienna-based IT services firm SPG is acquiring 100 percent of ORBIT Cloud Solutions, the companies announced. The purchase price was not disclosed. The brand will remain, and ORBIT will operate as “ORBIT Cloud Solutions, powered by SPG.” Managing Director Lanna O’Reilly and Director of Operations Gregor Nussbaumer will continue to run the company, and existing clients will keep their contacts.

Cloud for Banks and Insurers

Founded in Vienna in 2022, ORBIT guides companies in regulated industries from cloud strategy through migration to day-to-day operations. Most of its clients are banks and insurers. Alongside cloud engineering, ORBIT advises on security and compliance, particularly the E.U. rules DORA, NIS2 and the A.I. Act. Its focus is Microsoft Azure, where it holds six Microsoft specializations, but it also works with AWS, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud.

The young company has not been profitable so far. According to its 2025 annual accounts, ORBIT reported an accumulated deficit of about €1.55 million. About €1.2 million of that was carried forward from previous years, which puts the loss for 2025 alone at roughly €355,000.

“Nothing changes about the team for our clients, and they gain the capacity of the entire SPG group,” Ms. O’Reilly said. SPG Managing Director Andreas Muzik described the deal as a targeted expansion of the company’s cloud expertise, with cloud, security and software development increasingly coming from a single provider.

Who Is Behind SPG

SPG stands for Specific-Group, an owner-managed IT services company founded in 1998 and based on Hoher Markt in Vienna. It modernizes and migrates the legacy core systems of banks, insurers, utilities, industrial and retail companies and the public sector so they can use A.I. and other new technologies. According to the company, more than 500 employees from over ten countries work for the group. It is run by Marcus Brandstetter and Andreas Muzik.

According to the Austrian company register, the parent company is SPECIFIC-GROUP Holding GmbH. Its shareholders include Mr. Brandstetter and Mr. Muzik as well as Franz Zahn, Wolfgang Rehberger, Andrey Kazyrski and CCA Invest GmbH.

ORBIT is not the only company under the holding’s roof. According to Wirtschaftscompass, the group also fully owns SPECIFIC-GROUP AUSTRIA GmbH, Tech Execution Community GmbH and Specific-Group Healthcare GmbH, and holds 60 percent of the IT services firm Dormy. It also has smaller minority stakes, for example in T&D Agri and in BC Digital Services, a Vienna-based provider of digital solutions for facilities.

Stiff Competition for Regulated Clients

With the acquisition, SPG is targeting a market where regulatory pressure is driving demand: Since DORA took effect in the E.U., banks and insurers have had to monitor their IT service providers and cloud vendors far more closely, and NIS2 extends cybersecurity obligations to many more industries. In Austria, however, these clients are also courted by large IT service providers such as Accenture, Kapsch BusinessCom, ACP and Bechtle, as well as cloud specialists such as the Vienna-based Cloudflight. For a team of ORBIT’s size, the backing of a group with more than 500 employees is therefore a selling point for large projects.