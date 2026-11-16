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Anyone looking for an apartment in Vienna sends dozens of inquiries and mostly hears nothing back. Findmeo wants to flip that: Here, the agents are supposed to reach out to the people searching.

The Vienna start-up Findmeo has been live since mid-July and describes itself as a two-sided real estate marketplace. Searchers create a profile once, providers see which profiles match their properties and get in touch themselves. According to the company, 10,000 active searchers are already waiting on the platform.

The Founders: A Former ImmoScout24 Salesman and a Tech Lead

Igor Beuk and Martin Boehmer founded Findmeo in the spring, and Findmeo GmbH has been listed in the Austrian company register since early May as the operator of a “digital real estate matching platform.” Mr. Beuk is chief executive and sole managing director, and he knows the industry from the other side: He previously worked in sales at ImmoScout24 and at the real estate data provider ImmoUnited. Mr. Boehmer is in charge of the technology. Findmeo does not disclose any investors or funding.

How Findmeo Works

The platform is free for searchers. Here is how it works:

Create a profile: Anyone looking to rent, buy or invest enters location, price range, size and property type in about 60 seconds. Commercial space such as offices, shops or medical practices can also be searched. The service covers all of Austria, with a focus on the state capitals.

Anyone looking to rent, buy or invest enters location, price range, size and property type in about 60 seconds. Commercial space such as offices, shops or medical practices can also be searched. The service covers all of Austria, with a focus on the state capitals. A.I. matching: In the background, an A.I. compares profiles with providers’ properties around the clock. Once a match reaches about 80 percent, the profile shows up in the agent’s dashboard. The A.I. does not, however, send properties to searchers itself.

In the background, an A.I. compares profiles with providers’ properties around the clock. Once a match reaches about 80 percent, the profile shows up in the agent’s dashboard. The A.I. does not, however, send properties to searchers itself. Contact: The provider decides whom to approach and gets in touch via chat. Agents see names and contact details only once the searcher confirms interest as well. If someone turns down an offer, the A.I. learns from it and sharpens the profile.

The provider decides whom to approach and gets in touch via chat. Agents see names and contact details only once the searcher confirms interest as well. If someone turns down an offer, the A.I. learns from it and sharpens the profile. Off-market: Some properties are never publicly listed, for example because owners want discretion. Through Findmeo, such apartments or apartment buildings reach only matching profiles.

Findmeo manually verifies providers, including agents, developers, banks and real estate funds, for identity, documents and address before activating them. They can upload properties directly or import them from real estate software using the OpenImmo standard, such as onOffice or JustImmo.

The Business Model: Subscriptions for Agents

Findmeo makes money only from providers. There are three plans, all excluding VAT, with a 12-month term and no trial period:

Plan Price per month Features Start 200 euros up to 15 properties, up to 100 matches per month Premium 350 euros unlimited properties and matches, A.I. agent Ultra 1,000 euros additionally full access to the database of all search profiles

The “A.I. agent” automatically contacts matching searchers on the agent’s behalf as soon as a match is found, rather than letting inquiries sit for days. The central promise: Visibility cannot be bought. Unlike on traditional portals, no provider can pay for a higher ranking; the subscription only determines the number of properties and matches.

What Data Agents Get

For providers, the value lies in data about the searchers. Besides region, budget, number of rooms, size and desired features, a profile also shows who is searching: Findmeo advertises that agents can see “occupation, financing, presentation” at a glance. Searchers are therefore asked to fill out an “About me” text. Findmeo shows what that looks like with examples on its provider page, such as an investor from Innsbruck looking for an off-market apartment building in Vienna’s Rudolfsheim district with a 4 percent yield, or an employee with an approved credit line who wants a single-family home in Korneuburg.

If a searcher accepts an inquiry, they land directly in the agent’s C.R.M. along with all their profile data. Those who book the Ultra plan can also see the entire database, including profiles that do not match their own properties. To keep the data current, Findmeo says it checks all search profiles every three months for their current search needs.

Data Hunger and Open Questions

The model comes at a price, and searchers pay it with their data. According to the privacy policy, all user data, including accounts, search profiles and messages, is stored with the U.S. database service Neon, and the platform is hosted by the U.S. provider Vercel, safeguarded by E.U. standard contractual clauses. For ad performance measurement, hashed email addresses are sent to Meta and Google upon registration or contact. And with the Ultra plan, paying providers get insight into all profiles, even though contact details are released only after mutual interest.

Then there is the question of critical mass. The figure of 10,000 active searchers comes from Findmeo itself and cannot be verified. For agents, the subscription is a gamble: A 12-month term without a trial period pays off only if there are enough matching profiles on the platform.

And the competition is formidable. In Austria, Willhaben and ImmoScout24 dominate the market, where agents pay for reach and higher rankings. Many agents also keep their own waiting lists of prospective buyers and renters. Findmeo is betting that off-market properties and investors who have no time for daily portal searches will make the difference. Early providers praise the quality and number of leads in reviews on Herold and Google.