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While most European venture capitalists watch Africa from afar, an Austrian investor in Kampala and Nairobi is raising millions for the next generation of African fintechs.

Pan-African venture capital firm First Circle Capital has just announced the final close of its First Circle Africa Fund I at $26 million (about €23.3 million). The fund invests in fintech startups at the pre-seed and seed stages. First Circle was co-founded by Austrian-born Agnes Aistleitner together with Selma Ribica, a former executive at Kenyan mobile payments pioneer M-Pesa, and Robert Smith, a former strategy consultant with experience in East Africa. The firm is led by women and has offices in Kampala, Nairobi, Casablanca and Cape Town.

Development Banks as Backers

The fund is backed primarily by institutional investors from the development finance world. Its limited partners include IFC, the World Bank’s private sector arm; the French public investment bank Bpifrance; the Dutch Good Growth Fund; FSD Africa; Egypt’s small business development agency MSMEDA; the Stellar Foundation; and the Madagascar-based conglomerate Axian. IFC alone committed up to $6 million (about €5.4 million), partly from a dedicated program supporting women entrepreneurs.

FinTech 2.0: Beyond Payments

First Circle sums up its strategy as “FinTech 2.0.” The first wave of African fintechs focused mainly on payments and mobile money; now startups are meant to close the remaining gaps in the financial system. The fund invests across six areas: insurance, alternative lending, interoperability and financial infrastructure, climate fintech, fintech software and regtech. Its geographic mandate covers Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Uganda, Ghana and Francophone Africa, among others.

“Significant gaps remain” in key areas such as financial access and interoperability, Ms. Aistleitner said. Ms. Ribica is betting heavily on A.I.: “We are particularly excited by the emergence of A.I.-native fintech companies,” she said, referring to businesses built around automation and software from day one.

So far, First Circle has invested in 18 startups, including:

TurnStay: Cross-border payment infrastructure for travel bookings, based in South Africa

Cross-border payment infrastructure for travel bookings, based in South Africa WafR: Digitizing payments at neighborhood shops in Morocco

Digitizing payments at neighborhood shops in Morocco Balad: A regulated remittance network for transfers to Egypt

A regulated remittance network for transfers to Egypt Scale: Card-as-a-service infrastructure

Card-as-a-service infrastructure Orca Fraud: A.I.-based fraud detection for financial institutions

A.I.-based fraud detection for financial institutions Opareta: Software and data for mobile money agent networks

Software and data for mobile money agent networks Power: Earned wage access solutions for major African banks

According to First Circle, several portfolio companies are already heading toward Series A rounds.

The First Circle Capital team. © First Circle Capital

From Austria to East Africa

Ms. Aistleitner, whose full name is Agnes Aistleitner Kisuule, splits her time between Nairobi and Kampala. Before co-founding First Circle in 2021, she spent more than a decade as an entrepreneur in emerging markets, building textile manufacturing businesses in Jordan and Ukraine as well as a technology company in Uganda. In an interview with TechCabal, she described venture capital as a business of probability distributions in which relationships and trust matter most in Africa. Great founders, she said, are “learning machines.”

First Circle is not alone in focusing on African fintech. Larger funds such as Partech Africa, TLcom Capital and Norrsken22 also invest heavily in the sector, though mostly at later stages and with much larger checks. Early-stage specialists include Nigeria’s Ventures Platform and Launch Africa Ventures.

Africa’s Startup Market Cools

The fresh capital arrives in a tough environment. According to data from Africa: The Big Deal, African startups raised about $2.4 billion from January through October, 12 percent less than in the same period last year, Nairametrics reports. In October alone, funding plunged 58 percent year over year to $183 million. The slowdown is even more visible in the breadth of the market: The number of funding rounds of $100,000 or more fell by 22 percent, and the number of active investors dropped by 16 percent.

That makes things tighter for early-stage startups in particular. Equity funding did rise by 5 percent, but it is spread across far fewer rounds. On top of that come risks that have traditionally deterred European investors, such as volatile currencies and a still thin track record of exits. For First Circle, that means the FinTech 2.0 thesis will only work if its portfolio companies can raise their Series A rounds in a market where the pool of investors is shrinking.