Gemini 4 Hydrogen: Google Brings Top-Tier A.I. to the Masses

Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

Google is turning top-tier A.I. into a mass-market product: The newly unveiled Gemini 4 Hydrogen is now running in Google Search, for all users worldwide, no subscription required. In the independent ranking by Artificial Analysis, it lands just one point behind Claude Sonnet 5.5 and GPT-6.1 Sol, while costing a third of what Anthropic’s model charges for the same tasks. It is Google DeepMind’s third new model in six weeks, following the flagship Gemini 4 Carbon and Gemini 4 Argon.

A.I. for Everyone, Not Just a Few

While its larger siblings, Carbon and Argon, are built for the hardest reasoning tasks, Hydrogen is aimed at an audience of millions. “Hydrogen brings cutting-edge intelligence to everyone,” said Koray Kavukcuoglu, Google’s chief A.I. architect. Besides Search, the model also powers the free Gemini app, where it is used automatically when a request calls for it. That puts a model that keeps pace with Anthropic’s and OpenAI’s midrange models in benchmarks directly behind billions of search queries.

Google is positioning Hydrogen as the everyday model of the Gemini 4 family. It is built above all for speed, according to Google, in coding and in agentic workflows, in which A.I. agents carry out multistep tasks on their own. Google calls it its “daily driver for agentic workflows.” In the Antigravity development environment, Carbon can now act as a coordinator while Hydrogen handles and checks the individual subtasks.

Hydrogen succeeds Gemini 3.8 Flash and is said to complete tasks 2.5 times as fast at its default setting. Developers can use it through the Gemini API in AI Studio, and paying subscribers also get it in Google Sheets and Antigravity. Its context window spans one million tokens, and it handles text, images, video and speech. The API costs $1.50 (about 1.35 euros) per million input tokens and $7.50 (about 6.74 euros) per million output tokens.

Just Short of the Top, Ahead on Price

Artificial Analysis tested Hydrogen at all four of its reasoning levels. At the new highest level, xhigh, it scores 54 on the Intelligence Index, one point below Claude Sonnet 5.5 and GPT-6.1 Sol, each at their strongest setting, and four points ahead of the larger Gemini 4 Argon. Even at the default high level, Hydrogen scores 51, just behind GPT-6.1 Sol (xhigh) and Claude Opus 5.5 (high) at 52 each.

Screenshot: © Artificial Analysis

The top of the ranking is still held by Claude Fable 5.2 at 65 points and Gemini 4 Carbon at 60. Hydrogen plays in a different league, but the comparison with rivals’ midrange models shows where Google is aiming: At xhigh, Hydrogen costs about $3.16 per test task, roughly 32 percent of what Claude Sonnet 5.5 costs, according to Artificial Analysis. GPT-6.1 Sol, however, is about 2.5 times cheaper still.

Reasoning Level Intelligence Index Cost per Task xhigh 54 $3.16 high (default) 51 $1.87 medium 41 $0.80 low 27 $0.29

Hydrogen does especially well at visual understanding of long documents, tying for first place on the GDP.pdf benchmark. And the model rarely makes things up: On AA-Omniscience, its hallucination rate is just 8 percent, compared with 43 percent for Claude Sonnet 5.5 and 52 percent for GPT-6.1 Sol.

Weaker in the Terminal

Hydrogen is not ahead everywhere. In agentic work in the terminal, meaning autonomous coding and scientific workflows on the command line, it trails the competition, according to Artificial Analysis. On Terminal-Bench 4.0, it scores 54 percent, compared with 64 percent for Claude Sonnet 5.5 and 56 percent for GPT-6.1 Sol. The higher xhigh level does not help there.

The top scores also come at a price: At xhigh, Hydrogen generates almost twice as many output tokens as at high, for a three-point gain. In Artificial Analysis’s comparison, it ranks second to last of 77 models for verbosity, and at 13.7 minutes per test task, it is slower than average at that level. At the high, medium and low levels, by contrast, Hydrogen sits on the so-called Pareto frontier, according to Artificial Analysis: No other model there is both more intelligent and faster.