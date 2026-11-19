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Argon, Carbon, Hydrogen and now Neon: Keeping track of Google’s A.I. models increasingly requires a periodic table.

On Wednesday, Google DeepMind unveiled Gemini 4 Neon, the fourth model in the Gemini 4 family in roughly seven weeks. According to Google’s announcement, Neon combines “depth and efficiency,” delivering frontier-level coding, reasoning and agentic performance for complex, recurring workflows, faster and cheaper than the flagship. On the Intelligence Index from Artificial Analysis, Neon scores 61 points at its highest reasoning setting, xhigh, good for third place. Only OpenAI’s GPT-6.2 Astra and Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5.2, each at maximum effort, rank higher.

Four Models in Seven Weeks

Neon joins a model family that Google has rolled out at a rapid clip:

Argon: The lineup kicked off at the end of September with Gemini 4 Argon, initially available only to cybersecurity defenders in the Fairwind program, Google’s counterpart to Anthropic’s Project Glasswing. Neon now replaces Argon.

The lineup kicked off at the end of September with Gemini 4 Argon, initially available only to cybersecurity defenders in the Fairwind program, Google’s counterpart to Anthropic’s Project Glasswing. Neon now replaces Argon. Carbon: The frontier model for the hardest, long-running tasks became available to all paying developers last week. It spends more thinking tokens per answer than its siblings, which makes it slower and pricier.

The frontier model for the hardest, long-running tasks became available to all paying developers last week. It spends more thinking tokens per answer than its siblings, which makes it slower and pricier. Hydrogen: The fast everyday model, which succeeds Gemini 3.8 Flash, has been powering Google Search since last week and scores 51 points on Artificial Analysis, as Trending Topics reported.

The fast everyday model, which succeeds Gemini 3.8 Flash, has been powering Google Search since last week and scores 51 points on Artificial Analysis, as Trending Topics reported. Neon: The new model sits in between. In the Gemini app, Hydrogen handles “Everyday help,” Carbon the most complex work and Neon “Deeper analysis.” Gemini 3.1 Pro is being retired in the process.

Carbon-Level Performance for Less

Neon’s real selling point is value for money. At the high reasoning setting, Neon matches Carbon (high) with 60 points on Artificial Analysis, at less than half the cost per task based on Carbon’s regular price. On the index, Neon averages $6.44 (about €5.78) per task, compared with $7.76 (about €6.96) for Carbon (high). Neon is also considerably quicker: A task takes 21 minutes on average instead of 36, and the model outputs about 110 tokens per second versus roughly 57 for Carbon.

Neon costs $3 (about €2.69) per million input tokens and $15 (about €13.46) per million output tokens, with a 95 percent discount on cached inputs. Hydrogen, at $1.50 and $7.50, costs exactly half as much. Carbon is currently available at an introductory price of $2 and $10, but that doubles to $4 and $20 in December, at which point Neon will be 25 percent cheaper than the flagship.

Top Spot Among Coding Agents

Neon performs especially well at programming. On Artificial Analysis’s Coding Agent Index, measured in Google’s Antigravity CLI, Neon (xhigh) takes first place with 59 points, narrowly ahead of Claude Code running Fable 5.2 and Claude Opus 5.5, which each score 58. The price gap is wider: An average task costs $6.86 (about €6.15) with Neon, $12.61 (about €11.31) with Opus 5.5 and $15.47 (about €13.88) with Fable 5.2.

Neon also shines beyond code. On AA-Briefcase, a benchmark for office and knowledge work, Neon tops the presentation quality ranking with 1,771 Elo points, 45 points ahead of the previous leader, Claude Sonnet 5.5. Google itself also claims first place on benchmarks for tax and legal research and on Zapier’s AutomationBench.

Neon is available now through the Gemini API, Google AI Studio and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, and Pro and Ultra subscribers can also use it in the Gemini app and in Antigravity. It has a context window of one million tokens and processes text, images, video and speech.

Where the Math Gets Fuzzy

Neon is not quite as cheap as the headlines suggest, though. The “Carbon performance at half the price” comparison relies on Carbon’s regular rate, which only takes effect in December. Until then, Carbon is actually cheaper per token than Neon. According to Artificial Analysis, Neon also uses about 15 percent more output tokens per task than Carbon, so its cost advantage comes entirely from lower token prices. Anyone processing large volumes of requests pays twice as much per token with Neon as with Hydrogen, which trails it by just seven to ten points on Artificial Analysis, depending on the reasoning setting.

The gap at the top remains, too. GPT-6.2 Astra, which OpenAI recently pushed to second place in the rankings, and Claude Fable 5.2 still lead Google’s models on the Intelligence Index. On a test of multimodal knowledge, Neon scores 56 percent, finishing just behind Fable 5.2 (57 percent) and Carbon. Many of the other top scores come from Google’s own materials and have yet to be independently confirmed.

Then there is the question of clarity. With four models in seven weeks, one of which is already being replaced, and reasoning settings ranging from low to xhigh, Google is not making it easy for developers to pick the right model. That is why Antigravity relies on an orchestrator that automatically distributes tasks across the models.