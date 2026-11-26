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Using Gemini without becoming training material for Google’s AI is about to get easier: In the coming weeks, Google will replace the “Keep Activity” setting in its AI chatbot with two separate switches, one for chat history and one for AI training, according to an email Google recently sent to users. That means users can keep their history without their chats being used to train AI models.

Keep Your History, Turn Off Training

Until now, “Keep Activity” controlled both at once: how long chats are saved and whether Google may use them to train generative AI models. Anyone who wanted to find their conversations later also had to accept the training. Going forward, a separate setting will control whether chat content, “including text and attachments,” is used for AI training. The change lets users save their history and decide independently whether their chat content may be used to train generative AI models, Google wrote.

What stays the same: Users can still choose how long their history is kept, set an auto-delete period and review or delete chats manually at any time. As before, Google does not use audio or Gemini Live recordings to improve its services by default.

How to Keep Your Chats Out of Training

Which settings apply after the change depends on how “Keep Activity” was set before:

Keep Activity was off: Both new settings will be off as well, so chats go into neither history nor training.

Both new settings will be off as well, so chats go into neither history nor training. Keep Activity was on: Both new settings will automatically be on, including AI training.

Both new settings will automatically be on, including AI training. History without training: Anyone who wants to keep their chats but not share them for training should turn off the training switch in Gemini’s settings after the change.

How Rivals Handle It

With the split, Google is catching up with its competitors. In OpenAI’s ChatGPT, users can turn off training with the “Improve the model for everyone” setting without losing their history. Anthropic also offers Claude users a separate switch for whether chats may be used to improve its models.

Chats Are Still Stored Longer

The new switches come with a catch, though. For users who turn history off, Google will still store future chats “for about 2 months,” the email says, up from as long as 72 hours previously, according to TechCrunch. Google says the chats are kept to respond to users, process feedback and protect users and the public, including with the help of human reviewers. “This retained data will be used strictly for safety and security purposes,” a Google spokesperson told The Register, adding that it would not be used for model training.

There is one exception to the training switch: feedback. Users who rate a Gemini response share their chats from the previous 24 hours, including attachments, with Google to improve the app, the German tech site t3n reported. According to The Register, such feedback data can be kept for up to three years. Anyone who wants to keep their chats out of training entirely should therefore also skip the thumbs up and thumbs down. How personal data may be used for AI training in general is currently being renegotiated in the EU: The privacy group noyb warns that the EU’s Digital Omnibus could open up personal data for AI training.