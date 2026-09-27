Energy Transition

Germany Pledges for the First Time to Phase Out Coal, Oil and Gas

Avatar, Avatar
Kohlekraftwerk mit rauchenden Schloten
Symbolbild: Kohlekraftwerk © Andreas Felske on Unsplash

Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

Germany has long promised to become climate neutral. Now it is saying how: without fossil fuels. The German government has just committed for the first time to an explicit phaseout of coal, oil and gas by 2045. Previous pledges covered only “carbon neutrality,” but the new road map spells out a “transition away” from fossil fuels in black and white, The Guardian reports. And it comes in the middle of a fierce debate over the country’s green policies.

What the Road Map Says

The plan was presented by Carsten Schneider, the environment minister. The main points:

  • Electricity: The share of renewables in power generation is to rise from about 55 percent today to 80 percent by 2030. That requires an additional 12 gigawatts of onshore wind and a solar target of 215 gigawatts by 2030.
  • Coal: The coal exit by 2038 at the latest was reaffirmed, with the option of bringing it forward to 2035.
  • Methane: Emissions of the greenhouse gas, which is about 80 times more potent than CO₂, are to fall 30 percent by 2030, in line with the global methane pledge of 2021.
  • Goal: By 2045, Germany is to be climate neutral and free of fossil fuels.

One figure from the environment ministry, cited by Solarserver, shows the scale of the task: in 2024, fossil fuels still covered 65 percent of Germany’s energy consumption, and imports cost about €76 billion. “We must overcome the dependency on fossil energies, and we can overcome it,” Mr. Schneider said. The road map, he added, is an economic strategy as much as a climate strategy.

Praise, With Reservations

Climate campaigners see progress, but also contradictions. Andreas Sieber of 350.org called the plan a “notable shift” because the fossil fuel phaseout is now an explicit goal. At the same time, he criticized the economics and energy ministry for pushing the expansion of gas plants: “The economic ministry keeps sabotaging the transition away from fossil fuels.”

Jennifer Morgan, Germany’s former climate envoy, called for faster electrification of transport and heating: “A road map is only the starting line.” The environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe pointed out that the government is at the same time working to overturn the E.U. ban on new combustion engine cars from 2035.

The fight over heat pumps shows how contested the issue is. After the heating law of 2023, the far-right Alternative für Deutschland made it a campaign issue, and the rules were watered down earlier this year. Even so, heat pumps now make up about half of all new home heating systems.

Third Major Industrial Nation

Germany is the third major industrialized country to publish such a road map, after France and the Netherlands. All participants at an international conference in Colombia in April had committed to doing so. Britain, which takes over the G20 presidency in December, has yet to publish its plan. So has Austria, which has set itself the goal of climate neutrality by 2040.

Rank My Startup: Erobere die Liga der Top Founder!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Deep Dives

© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Trending Topics Tech Talk

Der Podcast mit smarten Köpfen für smarte Köpfe
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading

Newsletter

Founders Dispatch

Zwei Mal pro Woche kostenlos in die Inbox: die wichtigsten Startups, Deals und Tech-Entwicklungen aus Europa, handgeschrieben von der Redaktion.

Jederzeit abbestellbar. Mehr über den Newsletter