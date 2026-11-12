GJ-11: China Says Its Stealth Drone Hit Its Target in First Live-Fire Strike

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A hit on the first pass, but not a single image of it: China’s state broadcaster, CCTV, is reporting the first live-fire mission of the stealth drone Gongji-11, or GJ-11. The broadcaster has just released new footage of the uncrewed, flying-wing combat drone, with close-ups of its weapon bays but no images of the strike itself. So far, the hit cannot be independently verified.

What the New Footage Shows

The footage from CCTV’s military channel shows the drone from several angles, including its air intake, exhaust nozzle, landing gear and the doors of its weapon bays, the state-run newspaper Global Times reported. Under the fuselage are two internal bays with serrated doors. The air intake sits on top of the airframe, and the flat exhaust nozzle cannot be seen from below. Both features are meant to make the drone hard to detect for radar and heat sensors. Under the nose is a sensor that, according to the trade site The Aviationist, is probably an optical and infrared camera.

The footage was released around the anniversary of China’s air force on Wednesday. The material is not entirely new: According to The Aviationist, parts of the scenes come from a film the air force released a year ago.

The First Live-Fire Strike

According to CCTV, the GJ-11 completed its first mission with live munitions and hit its target on the first pass. It was flown, the broadcaster said, by Shi Xiaoran and Fu Ting, two soldiers born after 1995 who belong to the first group of female drone operators trained by China’s air force itself. Her success has nothing to do with gender, Ms. Shi said, adding that what counts is skill and hours of practice.

What was hit, where, when and with what, CCTV did not say. All that is known is how the drone is controlled: from a mobile cabin that, according to the broadcaster, can be flown to the front line by transport aircraft. Training sorties usually last more than six hours.

What Is Known About the GJ-11

“Gongji” means “attack” in Chinese, and according to state media the drone goes by the internal name Xuanlong. It was first shown publicly at the 2019 military parade, and two years later it opened its weapon bays at the airshow in Zhuhai. A year ago, an air force film showed the GJ-11 flying in formation with the J-20 stealth fighter and the J-16D electronic warfare aircraft, which is regarded as a sign that it had entered service. Satellite images have shown aircraft at Malan, in Xinjiang province, and at Shigatse, in Tibet. For the navy there is a variant called GJ-21, which is being tested aboard the new amphibious assault ship Sichuan.

There are no official technical specifications. The following values are open-source estimates compiled by the site Defence Security Asia and vary from source to source:

Feature Estimate Wingspan about 14 meters (46 feet) Length about 12 meters (39 feet) Maximum takeoff weight about 20 metric tons Payload about 2 metric tons Range about 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) Propulsion one jet engine, type unknown

A Wingman Without a Cockpit

CCTV describes the GJ-11 as a “loyal wingman” for crewed fighter jets. It is meant to fly ahead, knock out enemy air defenses and strike where it would be too dangerous for pilots. The Aviationist, however, sees it as an expensive stealth drone designed to penetrate deep into enemy territory, not a cheap companion whose loss is acceptable.

The Competition

The United States is betting on the same concept. This fall, the U.S. Air Force took delivery of its first autonomous wingman drones, the YFQ-44A Fury from the start-up Anduril and the YFQ-42A Vengeance from General Atomics. In Europe, Helsing, the Munich-based defense start-up, has announced an uncrewed combat aircraft of its own, the CA-1 Europa, and Russia has been working on the S-70 Okhotnik for years. The arms race in uncrewed combat jets comes at a time when parts of the defense tech industry firmly expect a major war around 2027, with Taiwan as a possible theater.

Propaganda or Real Capability?

For the hit, there is only the state broadcaster’s word. Footage of the weapon release or of the target is missing, and whether the stealth features live up to the design cannot be judged from video, the aviation site MiGFlug wrote. Then there is the timing: Besides the air force anniversary, the next airshow in Zhuhai is coming up, where the commentator Zhang Xuefeng expects new drones, according to Global Times.

On the other side is the assessment that the GJ-11 has long been more than a showpiece. Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, considers the drone technically mature, according to Global Times, and points to the naval variant as evidence. And Haye Kesteloo, the editor in chief of the trade outlet DroneXL, advises treating the GJ-11 as a weapon China’s military already operates, according to MiGFlug.