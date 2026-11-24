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Think twice and you need fewer parameters, at least according to Z.ai: The Chinese A.I. company Z.ai (Zhipu AI) has just unveiled GLM-5.4, its first flagship model built on a so-called Loop Transformer architecture. The model runs part of its layers through the same computation more than once, which Z.ai says lets it reach intelligence levels comparable to models with 2 trillion to 3 trillion parameters. GLM-5.4 itself is in the range of 750 billion parameters.

How the Loop Transformer Works

In a standard Transformer, each layer runs exactly once per pass. In GLM-5.4, 28 layers of the GLM-5 base model run for two iterations, with the second pass refining the results of the first. This makes the network deeper without requiring more parameters. The idea is not new and dates back to the Universal Transformer of 2018. Z.ai, however, adapted the existing GLM-5 through continued training, without training a new model from scratch. According to the company, that requires relatively little additional compute.

To make the conversion work at scale, Z.ai says it added three tricks: gates that control how much each pass changes the result, a shared KV cache so that memory use does not explode with every loop, and reuse of the attention indices from the first pass. In a test on a smaller 30-billion-parameter model, looping with about 10 percent more training compute delivered the biggest gains in math, scientific reasoning and long-context tasks. At the same time, output length on benchmarks such as GPQA-Diamond and MMLU-Pro fell by 10 to 14 percent.

From Code to Videos, Games and Robots

On the product side, Z.ai is still betting heavily on coding. Under the label “Generalized Coding,” GLM-5.4 is meant to use code as a tool for very different tasks. Z.ai’s examples include a self-narrated music video, a complete game with physics, maps and a combat system, an interactive 3D scene built from pure math and shaders, and a six-axis robotic arm that the model designed in the CAD program FreeCAD. The model also gains new image-processing capabilities.

For now, GLM-5.4 is available only through the paid GLM Coding Plan, the ZCode programming environment and Z.ai’s chat. According to Z.ai, the model reaches up to 200 tokens per second, or 70 to 80 at peak times. An API is set to follow, and Z.ai plans to release the model weights as open source only after “necessary safety hardening.”

First Test: Seventh Place at a Snail’s Pace

How good GLM-5.4 really is remains hard to verify. Z.ai has not published any benchmark results for the model itself, and a team member said they would come later. There is also no assessment from Artificial Analysis yet, where the predecessor, GLM-5.3, scores 32 on the current Intelligence Index. A first independent test does exist, though: On KingBench 4, a coding benchmark run by the YouTuber AICodeKing, GLM-5.4 scored 33.2 out of 60 points, placing seventh among 19 models. What stood out most was speed, according to VentureBeat: GLM-5.4 needed about 431 minutes and 1,128 steps to complete the tasks, while Google’s Gemini 4 Neon finished in 109 minutes and 244 steps. It was, however, a single test run. The claim that GLM-5.4 can keep up with models of 2 trillion to 3 trillion parameters rests solely on Z.ai’s own statements.

That fits a weakness the company itself admits: GLM-5.4 tends to get caught in overly long “marathon thinking” loops. Z.ai stresses that the extended reflection improves accuracy, but for users it means longer waits and more compute. Z.ai also acknowledges that looped models trained from scratch still lag behind conventional models under the same compute budget.

Built on Huawei Chips

Z.ai does not say which chips were used to train GLM-5.4. However, according to Z.ai, the GLM-5 base model on which GLM-5.4 builds was trained without Nvidia hardware, using only Huawei chips. Z.ai says it used about 100,000 Ascend 910B processors and Huawei’s MindSpore software framework. There is a reason for that path: Z.ai has been on the U.S. government’s Entity List since January 2025 and therefore needs an export license for U.S. technology such as Nvidia chips.

Conditions for Chinese A.I. companies are getting harder in any case. After the espionage scandal involving Nvidia and the data center operator Megaspeed, the United States tightened its export controls: Data centers worldwide now need a license if they provide computing power to Chinese companies. That closes the back door of renting compute abroad. How important that back door was became clear in a recent forensic analysis, which found that models from DeepSeek, Moonshot, MiniMax and Ant Group carry traces of banned Nvidia chips. Z.ai’s Huawei strategy leaves it less exposed, but in the race against DeepSeek, Moonshot (Kimi) and Alibaba (Qwen) in China, and against OpenAI, Anthropic and Google in the United States, the company has to make do with less powerful hardware. That will be the real test for its next, “significantly larger” model, which Z.ai says is coming “soon.”