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No more keywords, it’s time to chat: Google is now launching “Ask Maps” in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, calling it the biggest update to Google Maps in over a decade. Instead of typing “restaurant” or “gas station,” users can now ask their questions in full sentences, and the A.I. finds the right answer on the map. What makes this possible is the combination of Google’s map data and its Gemini models.

What Ask Maps Can Do

According to Google, Ask Maps answers questions that a classic map search could not handle until now:

Open-ended questions: Where can I charge my phone right away? Where is there a public tennis court with lights where I can play spontaneously tonight? Ask Maps understands such requests and shows matching places.

Where can I charge my phone right away? Where is there a public tennis court with lights where I can play spontaneously tonight? Ask Maps understands such requests and shows matching places. Trip planning: For outings, Ask Maps creates an itinerary with tips under “Know before you go,” along with real-time information on weather and parking for every stop.

For outings, Ask Maps creates an itinerary with tips under “Know before you go,” along with real-time information on weather and parking for every stop. Saved places: Instead of scrolling through lists, a question like “Which spots on my brunch list have room for five in 30 minutes?” is enough.

Users don’t have to pay extra for any of this. Ask Maps is part of the free Maps app for Android and iOS, and neither Google’s announcements nor its help pages require a paid A.I. plan such as Google AI Pro. The price is paid in data: Users who turn on personalized recommendations get answers based on their saved places and Maps history.

What It Has to Do With A.I.

Behind Ask Maps are Google’s Gemini models, which tap into Google Maps data. According to the Google blog, that means information on more than 300 million places, including reviews from over 500 million people who contribute content to Maps. Google does not say exactly which version of Gemini is used.

Europe is getting the feature late. Ask Maps launched in the United States and India in March, followed over the summer by Australia, Brazil, Canada and Japan, among others, as well as more than 150 countries in English. Now more than 30 European countries are being added. In the United States, Ask Maps now also handles tasks on its own. The A.I. can, for example, add dishes directly to the cart, with users completing the order themselves. Partners include the point-of-sale systems Square and Toast, according to Google, with Uber Eats to follow. Ask Maps also compares hotel prices in real time and shows concerts or comedy shows with ticket links. Users who want to can connect it to Gmail, which is off by default, and the A.I. remembers past conversations only if history is turned on. Google has not said whether or when these features will come to German-speaking countries.

The Race for the A.I. Assistant

With Ask Maps, Google is defending territory its rivals are venturing into. OpenAI has given ChatGPT a new interface with GPT-6 that also enriches answers with embedded maps and checklists. The A.I. search engine Perplexity also answers questions about places, and Apple is expanding its Maps app as well. For Google, a lot is at stake: Advertising in Maps counts toward the “Search & other” segment, which in the third quarter made up less than half of the company’s revenue for the first time.

If You’re Not Recommended, You’re Invisible

Not everyone is enthusiastic. Much could change for local businesses in particular. Search engine optimization consultants such as Leios Consulting warn that an A.I. answer picks only a handful of businesses and that there is no longer a second page of results. Businesses with a weak profile or few reviews could practically drop out of sight overnight. There is no solid data on this yet, however, and the warnings come mainly from firms that sell optimization for A.I. search. There are no ads in Ask Maps so far, and payments from other companies do not influence results, according to Google. Whether businesses will eventually be able to pay for better placement is another matter: Google executives declined to answer that question, Search Engine Journal reported.

It is also unclear whether people want to talk to their map app at all. Google has introduced conversational search features before, but adoption has often grown more slowly than the announcements suggested, The Next Web wrote at the U.S. launch. And as with any A.I. answer, there is a risk that it will be wrong.