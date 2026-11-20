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Jeff Bezos is set to carry Google’s A.I. chips into orbit: Google has booked a dedicated launch on Blue Origin’s heavy-lift New Glenn rocket for Project Suncatcher, its space computing project. The flight is targeted for the first quarter of 2029, Travis Beals, the project’s lead, has just announced in a blog post. New Glenn is to deploy satellites into sun-synchronous orbit, each with roughly the capacity of a data center rack.

From Prototype to Heavy Lift

With Project Suncatcher, Google wants to move A.I. infrastructure into space and tap the virtually unlimited solar power available in orbit. Mr. Beals calls the project a “long-term moonshot” and the dedicated launch with Blue Origin “a crucial milestone” on its road map. The companies have not disclosed how many satellites will fly or what the launch costs, the trade publication Via Satellite reported.

Until now, Suncatcher has operated on a small scale. In the fall, a SpaceX rideshare mission carried a first prototype satellite into orbit, built together with the Earth-imaging company Planet. It carries four of Google’s A.I. chips, known as tensor processing units, which run the open model Gemma. Two more test satellites are planned for next year to check whether the chips can be linked by laser. The New Glenn launch would be a first step toward larger satellite swarms.

Less Dependent on SpaceX

With Blue Origin, Google gains a second major launch partner. For the prototype, it still had to rely on SpaceX, a company in which Google holds a stake but which plans to operate its own A.I. data centers in orbit from 2028. Google says the deal builds on its ongoing work with other satellite and launch partners.

The race for computing power in space is well underway. Besides SpaceX, the start-up Starcloud is working on orbital data centers, and Nvidia has already unveiled space-grade A.I. chips. The motivation is the same everywhere: On the ground, A.I. data centers face long waits for grid connections and growing opposition from residents, while solar panels in sun-synchronous orbit can generate up to eight times more power than on Earth, according to Google.

Does It Pay Off in Space?

Whether orbital data centers will ever pay off remains an open question. By Google’s own calculations, launch costs would have to fall below $200 (about 180 euros) per kilogram by the mid-2030s for computing in orbit to compete with data centers on the ground. Mr. Beals himself recently told NPR that he did not see it becoming cheaper to compute in space within the next five years. Cooling is another hurdle: In a vacuum, the chips’ waste heat has to be radiated away through heavy radiators, which is why the prototype can only compute for 15 minutes at a time.

The rocket also still has to prove itself. New Glenn has flown only a handful of times, and on its third flight in April its payload ended up in the wrong orbit, Spaceflight Now reported. That leaves a little more than two years until Google’s planned launch.