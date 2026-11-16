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Barbenheimer is old news, here comes Grandthropic: On Thursday, Grand Theft Auto VI, likely the most expensive video game ever made, finally goes on sale, and on the same day Anthropic, the maker of Claude, is set to start trading on the Nasdaq in the second-largest initial public offering in history. That turns Thursday into a showdown for money and attention between the A.I. industry and the games business.

The Game: More Than $1 Billion Before Launch

After two delays, GTA VI arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the developer Rockstar Games confirmed on its Newswire. There is no PC version at launch. The standard edition costs $79.99 (about 71.90 euros), and the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99 (about 89.80 euros).

Preorders are already breaking the entertainment industry’s yardsticks. According to an estimate by Sensor Tower, reported by Fortune, about 12.1 million digital preorders worth roughly $1.18 billion (about 1.06 billion euros) have been booked. That is more than The Super Mario Galaxy Movie made at the worldwide box office. In a survey by the key reseller G2A, 29 percent of users said they had already taken time off from work or school for the launch.

The bar is high. Its predecessor, GTA V, made $800 million (about 720 million euros) in its first 24 hours in 2013 and has since sold almost 235 million copies. Analysts estimate the development costs of GTA VI at $1 billion to $1.5 billion (about 0.9 billion to 1.35 billion euros).

The I.P.O.: Anthropic Reaches for a Trillion

On the same day, Anthropic is set to debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker “ANT.” The A.I. company is expected to set the final offering price on Wednesday. The key figures:

Anthropic I.P.O. Offering 825 million Class A shares Price range $70 to $78 (62.90 to 70.10 euros) Size up to $64.4 billion (57.9 billion euros), plus overallotment Private placement $26 billion (23.4 billion euros) from Nvidia, Google, Microsoft and others Valuation (fully diluted) about $1.4 trillion (1.26 trillion euros) Demand about six times oversubscribed, according to Bloomberg

Only SpaceX’s I.P.O. in June was bigger. How hungry the market is for the offering has been clear for weeks: Other companies have postponed their listing plans one after another because there is hardly any attention left over beside Anthropic. Retail investors in Germany can subscribe through Trade Republic, Scalable Capital or Revolut, while investors in Austria are left out because the prospectus was never notified there.

A.I. vs. Games

The two events are more closely connected than they first appear. For months, the games industry has feared that generative A.I. could undermine its business model. When Google launched its world model Project Genie early this year, shares of Unity, Roblox and the GTA publisher Take-Two fell sharply. With Genie 4, Google now generates explorable 3D worlds, complete with a soundtrack, in real time.

That is why Ben Feder, a former Take-Two executive, argued in an op-ed for Fortune that GTA VI will be the last blockbuster of its kind made without A.I. Future games on this scale, he wrote, will be built much faster and more cheaply with A.I. tools. Tools like Claude, which earns Anthropic much of its business from programmers, fall squarely into that category.

Why a Prompt Won’t Build a GTA

Many in the games industry consider the A.I. alarm overblown. Complex games will not be generated from a prompt for a long time, Andrew Green, chief executive of the studio Storygrounds, told Pocketgamer.biz after the sell-off that followed Project Genie’s launch. Google itself acknowledges that Genie 4 can keep scenes consistent for only about two minutes, and objects disappear in longer sessions.

Take-Two is in decent shape, too. According to Fortune, the company is sticking with its forecast of $8 billion to $8.2 billion (7.2 billion to 7.4 billion euros) in net bookings for the current fiscal year, because preorders are running well ahead of expectations.

What Matters on Thursday

For Take-Two, the question is whether the most expensive game ever made pays off as quickly as hoped. For Anthropic, it is whether the stock holds up after its first day of trading: This year’s tech I.P.O.s are trading about 23 percent below their first-day prices on average, according to BCA Research, and even SpaceX gave back its opening gains in the weeks that followed.