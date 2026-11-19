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The servers crunch data, and the apartments get warm: In the Zurich Unterland, residential buildings are now being heated with waste heat from data centers for the first time. The energy supplier Energie 360° has just opened a new energy center on the Dielsdorf campus of the Swiss data center operator Green, Green announced. The facility processes waste heat from the data centers and feeds it into a new district heating network.

From the Campus to Living Rooms

Companies run their servers and IT systems in Green’s data centers in Dielsdorf. Since the facilities opened, Green has used their waste heat on its own campus and at a neighboring industrial site, and now it is reaching homes as well. The heating network will be expanded step by step, and pipes to Regensdorf are already under construction. Once complete, the network is set to supply up to 11,500 households as well as industrial and commercial businesses in Dielsdorf, Niederhasli, Steinmaur, Regensdorf, Buchs and Dällikon with heat for heating and hot water.

“With the waste heat from Green’s data centers, we can replace fossil-fuel heating systems with a local heat source,” said Walter Ineichen, head of network solutions at Energie 360°. Roger Süess, Green’s chief executive, called data centers “part of the energy future.” “In Dielsdorf, the waste heat from our data centers becomes heating energy for the region. That is how the circular economy becomes concrete,” he said.

Cooling With Outside Air, Power for the Grid

Green says it built the technical requirements for extracting the heat into the campus from the planning stage. The data centers are cooled with outside air and closed loops that use no water, and the power for their operating infrastructure comes from renewable sources. Their backup generators can also supply balancing power when needed, helping to stabilize the Swiss grid.

Green describes itself as Switzerland’s leading data center provider. The company operates seven data centers in the greater Zurich area, has two more under construction and is planning further projects in Switzerland and Germany. Its customers are mainly large companies and cloud providers that run IT, cloud and A.I. systems there.

Waste Heat as a Business

Green is not alone with the idea. In Frankfurt, Telehouse supplies about 3,000 people with waste heat from a data center. OnZero, a company with roots in Vienna, will supply waste heat from A.I. computing to Helsinki’s district heating network, and the Innsbruck-based start-up Serwas Technologies is developing ways to make server heat usable. As A.I. drives up data centers’ power consumption, the amount of waste heat is growing too.

Why Waste Heat Often Goes Unused

On a broader scale, though, progress has stalled. In Germany, about 42 percent of the energy that data centers consume goes unused, according to a report by AGEV. A study by the industry association Bitkom puts the potential at about 350,000 homes that could be heated with data center heat. The problem: Suitable heating networks are often missing, and the waste heat first has to be raised to district heating temperatures with large heat pumps. That is easier in cities like Frankfurt than in rural areas.

Germany’s Energy Efficiency Act requires operators of larger data centers to reuse part of their waste heat. Alexander Rabe, managing director of the internet industry association eco, called the draft law “not thought through.” Operators are willing to supply heat, he said, but the framework for buyers is missing. The energy efficiency business initiative DENEFF has criticized network operators for often blocking waste heat and has called for climate-neutral heat to be given priority over fossil heat.