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Thirteen years of waiting, two delays, more than $1 billion in preorders, and critics can find almost nothing to complain about.

The review embargo for Grand Theft Auto VI has lifted just before its release, and the scores are historic. On Metacritic, the game stands at 99 out of 100 based on 147 reviews of the PS5 version, and 153 reviews across all platforms. Every one of them is positive; there is not a single mixed or negative review. On OpenCritic, the top critic average is also 99, and 100 percent of critics recommend the game.

That makes GTA VI the best-reviewed game in Metacritic’s history. The only other game to score 99 was The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time from 1998, but based on just 22 reviews. GTA VI hits the same average with almost seven times as many.

Top Marks Nearly Everywhere

Major gaming outlets are handing out perfect scores across the board. IGN, GameSpot, Game Informer, Destructoid, Push Square and Giant Bomb give it 10 out of 10, and The Guardian, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+ and TechRadar award it five out of five stars. “Exquisitely detailed, endlessly ripe for experimentation, and uncompromisingly engineered, Grand Theft Auto 6 is the single most impressive video game I have ever played,” wrote Luke Reilly of IGN. Vice called it “the most impressive open world game ever released.”

Critics particularly praise the open world around Vice City in the fictional state of Leonida, the story of the criminal couple Jason and Lucia, and the soundtrack. One of the few lower scores came from TheSixthAxis, with 9 out of 10. The need to constantly raise the stakes across such a long story lessens its impact, the review said.

GTA VI launches on Thursday for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The standard edition costs $79.99 (about €71.90). According to Sensor Tower, digital preorders have already reached about $1.18 billion, as Trending Topics reported.

Take-Two Stock Jumps

Wall Street likes the reviews. Shares of Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, rose about 6.6 percent to $217.40 (about €195) after the Nasdaq opened, reaching a high of $221 for the day. That gives Take-Two a market value of about $40.7 billion (about €36.5 billion). The stock is still about 18 percent below its 52-week high of nearly $266, after the game’s second delay weighed heavily on the share price.

Analysts are growing more optimistic after the reviews. Wells Fargo raised its forecast for Take-Two’s net bookings by 19 percent to $9.76 billion (about €8.75 billion), and B. Riley reiterated its buy rating with a price target of $300.

A Whole Studio Just for Pedestrians

The record scores are the result of an enormous effort. Rockstar Games nearly doubled its workforce for GTA VI: In August, the studio employed 4,711 people across 12 offices, according to a Bloomberg investigation, compared with 2,441 when Red Dead Redemption 2 came out in 2018. Rockstar has grown particularly fast in India.

For the non-player characters alone, such as pedestrians on the street or crowds in nightclubs, Rockstar set up a dedicated studio in Los Angeles. Writers, producers and directors there work exclusively on the NPCs. Rob Nelson, the head of development, told Bloomberg that the original projections of how much work the characters would take were “horrifying.” According to Aaron Garbut, co-head of Rockstar North, every single character was individually art-directed. Rockstar says GTA VI has more than 600,000 animations, twice as many as Red Dead Redemption 2 and more than ten times as many as GTA V.

Rockstar has not disclosed an official budget. But Jennifer Kolbe, the head of publishing, denied rumors that the costs exceeded $1.5 billion (about €1.35 billion).

Where Critics Still Have Complaints

Even GTA VI is not flawless. The most common criticism is technical: The game runs at 30 frames per second on all consoles, with no 60 fps mode. Several reviews report frame rates occasionally dropping below 30 fps. On the Xbox Series S, the game renders at just 720p and upscales to 1080p, and performance there is described as choppy. Some reviewers also note a sluggish pace in the opening hours or in the second half of the roughly 60-hour main story. Realistic systems such as repair costs and the wanted system take some getting used to.

There is no PC version at launch. PC Gamer reviewed the game anyway and is convinced it will be “(mostly) so much greater when it comes to PC.” And players will have the final say: User scores on Metacritic and OpenCritic are not yet available and will only open after the launch on Thursday.