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No film, album or game has ever had a launch like it: GTA VI generated $3.79 billion in worldwide sales on its first day last Thursday, the publisher Take-Two Interactive said, calling it the biggest launch of any entertainment product in history, across all media. Even before release, 32.5 million units had been sold, according to Take-Two, also a record.

Day-one sales, according to Take-Two $3.79 billion Units sold before release, according to Take-Two 32.5 million Preorders (PlayStation, Xbox), according to Sensor Tower 24.5 million Preorder revenue, according to Sensor Tower $2.36 billion Of which in the final week before launch $1.1 billion PlayStation / Xbox share 75 / 25 percent Ultimate Edition share ($100) 82 percent Previous preorder record $709 million Metacritic score 99

GTA VI had already broken every record with critics: With a score of 99 on Metacritic, it is the best-reviewed game ever. “It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI,” said Sam Houser, the founder of Rockstar Games. Its predecessor, GTA V, has sold nearly 235 million units since 2013.

$2.36 Billion in Preorders

Just how big the rush was before launch is shown by figures from the market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. By launch, GTA VI had racked up 24.5 million preorders on PlayStation and Xbox, generating $2.36 billion in revenue. In the final week before launch alone, $1.1 billion came in. That makes GTA VI 2026’s best-selling game before it even went on sale.

In the first week after preorders opened, GTA VI had already passed $300 million, and after about six weeks it topped $400 million. The game broke the previous preorder record of $709 million roughly three weeks before launch. In the final 10 days, revenue more than doubled again, ending at more than three times the old record.

Buyers dug deep into their pockets: 82 percent of preorders were for the $100 Ultimate Edition, according to Sensor Tower, and only 18 percent for the standard version. Sony is the clear winner among the platforms, with 75 percent of preorder revenue coming through PlayStation and 25 percent through Xbox. The figures from Take-Two and Sensor Tower are only partly comparable: Sensor Tower tracks only preorders on PlayStation and Xbox, while Take-Two gives its own estimates across all sales channels.

Rockstar’s Vienna Chapter

Rockstar Games is a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive. In 1998, the New York-based publisher acquired the games division of the media group BMG, which included the rights to Grand Theft Auto. That same year, the brothers Sam and Dan Houser, together with Terry Donovan, Jamie King and Gary Foreman, set up Rockstar Games as Take-Two’s high-end label. GTA is still developed primarily by Rockstar North in Edinburgh, formerly known as DMA Design.

Austria also plays a part in Rockstar’s history. In 1993, Peter Baustädter, Niki Laber and Hannes Seifert founded the studio Neo Software, first in Hirtenberg in Lower Austria and later in Vienna. Take-Two bought the studio in 2001 for a symbolic £1 and $808,000 in liabilities, and in 2003 it became Rockstar Vienna. The Vienna team brought GTA III and GTA: Vice City to the Xbox, among other projects, and worked on Manhunt 2. With about 110 employees at its peak, Rockstar Vienna was considered Austria’s largest game studio until Take-Two shut it down without warning in 2006. Mr. Seifert later ran the Danish Hitman studio IO Interactive, and Mr. Laber joined the Vienna-based game developer Socialspiel.

Wall Street Is Unimpressed

So far, the record launch has barely registered on the stock market. Take-Two’s shares closed up almost 0.7 percent at $210 on Friday and are still down 18 percent for the year. The broad sell-off in tech stocks is likely playing a role. For rivals, the success could become a problem: Other games could lose players’ attention, Sensor Tower expects. PC players will have to be patient in any case, as Take-Two has not yet announced a PC version.