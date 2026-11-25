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Seven years after the indictment, the verdict is in: A federal jury in Brooklyn has just found Huawei guilty on 10 of 12 counts, including conspiracy to steal trade secrets, bank fraud and conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions. The Chinese technology giant was, however, acquitted of the most serious charge, racketeering conspiracy, as the BBC reports.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO, was originally designed to take on the Mafia. To convict on that count, jurors would have had to find that Huawei operated like a criminal enterprise. They declined to do so.

What Huawei Was Convicted Of

According to the Justice Department, the parent company and three of its subsidiaries were convicted. The verdicts cover, among other things:

Trade secrets: Prosecutors said Huawei took technology from rivals for years. Engineers allegedly copied source code from Cisco routers, and an employee is said to have carried part of T-Mobile’s “Tappy” testing robot out of a lab in a backpack.

Prosecutors said Huawei took technology from rivals for years. Engineers allegedly copied source code from Cisco routers, and an employee is said to have carried part of T-Mobile’s “Tappy” testing robot out of a lab in a backpack. Bank fraud: Huawei lied to banks about its business in Iran to keep access to U.S. dollar clearing, prosecutors said, presenting its Iranian unit Skycom as a business partner when it was in fact a wholly owned subsidiary.

Huawei lied to banks about its business in Iran to keep access to U.S. dollar clearing, prosecutors said, presenting its Iranian unit Skycom as a business partner when it was in fact a wholly owned subsidiary. Sanctions: Huawei was also convicted of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions and of money laundering conspiracy.

In closing arguments last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Arfa told jurors that Huawei had spent 20 years doing whatever it took to expand, including lying to banks and stealing technology. Attorney General Todd Blanche said after the verdict that Huawei and three subsidiaries had run their U.S. business for decades on lies and theft.

Huawei Claims a Partial Victory

The defense argued that prosecutors had decided from the start that Huawei was a criminal organization and built their case around that idea. The company’s growth, to operations in about 170 countries and more than 200,000 employees, was the result of its own innovation and hard work, the defense said.

Defense lawyer Brian Heberlig told the BBC that the racketeering count had been a “significant overreach” that the jury firmly rejected, while adding that the defense had hoped for acquittals on every count. Mr. Heberlig said he fully expects Huawei to appeal.

In a statement, Huawei said the racketeering acquittal confirmed that the allegations lacked a factual basis. The five trade secret disputes cited by the government were civil matters resolved long ago, the company argued, and it said it would “take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests.”

A Case With a Long History

The charges against Huawei date back to 2019. Shortly before, Meng Wanzhou, the company’s chief financial officer and the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, had been arrested in Canada at the request of the United States. She was held there for about three years before being allowed to return to China under a deal with U.S. prosecutors. The case strained relations between Washington, Ottawa and Beijing for years.

Despite years of U.S. sanctions, Huawei has since reinvented its business and is now China’s leading hope in A.I. chips. The company recently moved up the launch of its next generation of Ascend accelerators.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 2027. According to the Justice Department, Huawei faces criminal fines, forfeiture and restitution.