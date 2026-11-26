Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

For five years, one country was missing from the club of European start-up nations, and the reason for that has now been voted out.

Hungary has just officially joined the Europe Startup Nations Alliance (ESNA), according to a press release from the alliance. Zoltán Tanács, Minister for Science and Technology, signed the declaration at MeOut Summit 2026 in Budapest. This means all 27 E.U. member states are now represented in the alliance, along with Iceland and Ukraine.

What the Alliance Does

ESNA, headquartered in Lisbon, aims to strengthen Europe’s position as a start-up location. At its core is the EU Startup Nations Standard of Excellence, a declaration with eight standards for start-up-friendly policies. They cover things like fast company formation, attractive employee stock options, visas for tech talent and access to finance. Members share best practices, and the alliance uses its own scoreboard to track how far countries have come in implementing them.

“Joining ESNA represents an important step in Hungary’s commitment to fostering innovation, strengthening entrepreneurship, and creating a more supportive environment for startups to grow and scale,” Tanács said. The country aims to exchange knowledge with other European countries and create new opportunities for Hungarian start-ups. ESNA Executive Director Arthur Jordão called it another important step toward making Europe a better place to start and scale a business.

Why Hungary Was Missing

Hungary’s late arrival has a political reason. Viktor Orbán’s government refused for years to sign the declaration, which is a prerequisite for membership. The sticking point was a passage on diversity and inclusion. Among other things, it calls on member states to create targeted incentives for start-ups to hire people of different ethnicities, genders, religions, ages and sexual orientations. A government spokesperson confirmed to Sifted at the time that Hungary was maintaining its position and would not join ESNA because of the wording “diversity of gender.”

For a while, Bulgaria and Croatia also stood aside, as Trending Topics reported. In the end, Hungary was the only E.U. country left out. “It is really bad that Hungary is the only EU country which didn’t opt-in to join ESNA and the SNS,” Csongor Biás, head of the industry group Startup Hungary, said at the time.

A Change of Power Clears the Way

The accession only became possible after the change of power in Budapest. In April’s parliamentary election, Péter Magyar’s Tisza party won a two-thirds majority, and Orbán had to concede defeat after 16 years in power. In its program, the new government promised a more start-up-friendly environment, more money for innovation and support for venture capital, though few details have emerged so far. Joining ESNA is now a first visible step.

There is plenty of catching up to do. Hungary has produced internationally known tech companies such as Prezi, LogMeIn, Shapr3D and Bitrise, but many young talents have left the country in recent years. Whether joining the alliance is more than a symbolic signal will depend on how quickly the new government actually implements the standards.